Initial grants totaling $1,000 have been awarded by a group formed to promote journalism education in Venango County.

The Glen L. Mohnkern Newsroom Fund has handed out four $250 grants to support journalism and communications programs in the Oil City, Franklin, Cranberry and Valley Grove school districts.

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball

DALLAS (AP) — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown.

On a new map, Pennsylvania elects most diverse assembly ever

HARRISBURG (AP) — When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet.

Honoring Harris

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fires destroy 4 Clarion County properties

  • From staff reports

Four Clarion County properties were destroyed by fire over the holiday weekend, according to Clarion County 911, and one firefighter battling one of those blazes suffered from a medical episode at the scene of the fire, according to Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.

Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 34 lives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking ou…

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some …

PennDOT urges much caution on roads during winter blast

  • From staff reports

With periods of possible intense wind, snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast here the next few days, PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions.

Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund government, aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic address to a joi…

Region braces for big chill

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

It looks like residents across the area won’t have to only dream of a white Christmas this year as a winter storm will be blowing in overnight tonight, bringing some snow and extreme cold.

Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country…

Board hears from Franklin teacher who is joining Shapiro's team

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin Area School Board members recognized Central Elementary School third-grade teacher Tracey Hart, who has been selected for governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s PK-12 education transition advisory committee, at their formal business meeting Monday night.

Longtime Franklin teacher is on Shapiro transition team

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A beloved Franklin elementary school teacher will be bringing the voice of the area to the state as she has been selected to serve on Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition advisory committee for PK-12 education.

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.

No one hurt in Skate Capital fire

No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.