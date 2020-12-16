The Oil City Arts Council, bedeviled by a string of public event cancellations in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to pull off its 23rd annual First Night celebration on New Year's Eve.

While it will be very different from previous end-of-the-year festivals, First Night will be a fire-and-ice celebration.

First Night celebration is on

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The Oil City Arts Council, bedeviled by a string of public event cancellations in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to pull off its 23rd annual First Night celebration on New Year's Eve.

Valley Grove OKs low capacity return

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Valley Grove School Board members voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to allow high school and elementary students to return to school buildings in limited capacity.

'Perfect opportunity'
'Perfect opportunity'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.

NWS issues winter weather alerts
NWS issues winter weather alerts

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …

In their shoes
In their shoes

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.

Nurse: 'Healing is coming'
Nurse: 'Healing is coming'

  • By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer

Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 shots Monday as hope that an all-out vaccination effort can defeat the coronavirus smacked up against the heartbreaking reality of 300,000 U.S. deaths.

Volunteer effort
Volunteer effort

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.

Vaccine shipments begin
Vaccine shipments begin

PORTAGE, Michigan (AP) - The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.

Penney to close Clarion Mall store

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

JC Penney at the Clarion Mall, which avoided closure earlier this year as the company maneuvered its way through Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, will close its doors in spring.

Some Americans are paying the price for Thanksgiving
Some Americans are paying the price for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) - With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people - begging them, even - not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season.

Venango, Clarion both up to nearly 1,500 cases
Venango, Clarion both up to nearly 1,500 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.

Hospital keeping up with surge

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The surge of patients being admitted to the UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca because of COVID-19 infections is relentless.

Tri-county area reports 100 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.

'Hoped it wouldn't come to this'
'Hoped it wouldn't come to this'

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania moved Thursday to temporarily halt school sports and other extracurricular activities, close gyms, theaters and casinos, and ban indoor dining at restaurants as state officials responded to the worsening pandemic with a series of new restrictions.

Area virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Small businesses forced to adapt

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

For the past nine months during this year of the pandemic, operating small businesses has "been difficult at best" as owners are forced to adapt, according to an area small business adviser.

Getting in the spirit
Getting in the spirit

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Community Services of Venango County Spirit of Giving tree and gift wrapping station are up and running in the Cranberry Mall.

Wolf says he's tested positive, isolating at home

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has contracted COVID-19 and is isolating at home, revealing the diagnosis after several members of his security detail recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Clarion Hospital to receive vaccine

Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.

Nursing home industry suing state

HARRISBURG (AP) - The nursing home industry is suing Pennsylvania, claiming Tuesday that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

Panel trims waste hauling hike

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Septage haulers utilizing the Franklin wastewater plant for sludge removal services will see a slight increase beginning Jan. 1, Franklin General Authority members decided Tuesday night.

+3
A rewarding project
A rewarding project

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.