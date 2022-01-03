First Night in Oil CIty welcomes 2022

Above, Oil City First Night attendees in Town Square watch the initial round of the festival’s two fireworks displays on Friday. At top, Lynn Pacior-Malys places a New Year’s hat she made on 7-year-old Kasen Schmader, of Seneca, in the National Transit Building during First Night festivities in Oil City.
Photos by Sydney Herdle
Lynn Pacior-Malys places a New Year’s hat she made on 7-year-old Kasen Schmader, of Seneca, in the National Transit Building during First Night festivities in Oil City on Friday.
Alyssa Gill and her daughter, Avery, center, pick out a temporary tattoo after Avery had her face painted like the Grinch inside Trinity United Methodist Church during First Night festivities.
Weishan Lutz, center, and Danny McCain, right, pick out the pieces to their First Night hats in the National Transit building on Friday.
From left, Oil City residents Clyde, Conway and Larie Horn pose for a photo in one of the snowman decorations in front of the Christmas tree in Town Square on Friday evening.
Weller Haugh helps the Butler Clowns perform a magic trick in Trinity United Methodist Church during Oil City’s First Night festivities on Friday.
A group of friends warms up next to the bonfire in Justus Park after the initial fireworks display of Oil City’s First Night celebration on Friday.
Oil City wrapped up its Oil City 150 celebrations for 2021 as area residents rang in the new year with the city’s First Night celebrations on Friday evening.
Organizers brought back most of the pre-COVID-19 pandemic First Night events this year, including a variety of live music performances across both the North Side and South Side, and children’s activities in Trinity United Methodist Church and the National Transit building.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday an investment of $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania that his office says will revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities and conserve natural spaces.
Another Christmas season is winding down, but 8-year-old Will Cisek’s holiday spirit will continue through his 45-piece-and-counting inflatable Christmas display, which will be on display for a while beyond the start of the new year.
CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state’s roadsides — and the l…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday said that he will have a new top election official as he enters his last year in office, naming Leigh Chapman to replace Veronica Degraffenreid atop the Department of State.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation honored a Venango County maintenance employee for going above and beyond to provide service to two people stranded on the side of the road in Warren County.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top state election official is warning that the 2022 primary election may have to be delayed as a group of voters asked the state’s highest court to pick a new map of congressional districts if Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers fail to agree on one soon.