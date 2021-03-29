The first phase of Venango County's broadband expansion effort has gone live and is delivering high speed wireless internet to several underserved areas of the county.

Between 300 to 400 households in the area of Bredinsburg Road and Franklin, the Kennerdell/Scrubgrass area and the area near Victory Elementary School will be in Mobilcom's wireless broadband coverage area.

0
0
2
0
0

Tags

+3
It was hoppin'
Front Page

It was hoppin'

  • From staff reports

The smiling faces of children, and the joyous interaction between parents and volunteers told the story along Easter Bunny Lane in Franklin on Saturday morning.

'We're working to get that done'
Front Page

'We're working to get that done'

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was comm…

Front Page

Weller: No truth to school incident

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Oil City School District Superintendent Lynda Weller said there is no truth to allegations of inappropriate behavior by a student that took place this week in the high school cafeteria.

Trees, lines come down
Front Page

Trees, lines come down

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

High winds whipped through the area on Friday, leaving a path of debris, fallen trees, downed wires and power outages in their wake.

Front Page

Clinic operators lose in court

HARRISBURG (AP) - Planned Parenthood and other operators of abortion clinics lost in court on Friday in their bid to reverse a decades-old Pennsylvania court decision upholding limits on the use of state Medicaid dollars to cover the cost of abortions.

+6
Hard work paid off
Front Page

Hard work paid off

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.

Front Page

Work will resume on major Route 8 project

  • From staff reports

The second year of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road in Sandycreek Township is expected to start next month.

Free

Clarion, Forest counties report more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.

Numbers paint better picture
Front Page

Numbers paint better picture

WASHINGTON (AP) - More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time s…

Free

Tri-county area adds 9 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

+4
CRASH COURSE
Front Page

CRASH COURSE

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX - People normally avoid crashing their cars, but Knox residents and demolition derby drivers Ken Kiskaden and Jay Nugent spend their summer intentionally wrecking theirs.

Front Page

Expanded summer school gets OK

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Franklin School Board members approved an expanded summer school program for high school students at their meeting Monday.

+2
Building razed
Front Page

Building razed

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

After being severely damaged in a fire last month, a longtime Seneca landmark, the Log Cabin restaurant, was torn down on Monday.

Front Page

$3M in rental and utilities aid available

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Human Services has received $3 million in federal grant money through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to assist county residents who qualify with rent and utilities.

+6
The old college try
Front Page

The old college try

  • By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Contributing writer

Editor's note: The writer is a Clarion University senior who is majoring in both history and communications. He also worked as an intern for the newspaper.

Coming Tomorrow
Free

Coming Tomorrow

Our "Adjusting Our Lives" series continues as Clarion University students share how COVID-19 mitigation efforts changed college life. Pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com to read the story.

Coming Monday
Free

Coming Monday

"Adjusting Our Lives": The periodic series that looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts went into effect next looks at Clarion University, where students say their online classes have been a difficult learning experience.

Front Page

CDC changes school guidance

NEW YORK (AP) - Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear face masks, but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxi…

+2
Wrapped in their work
Front Page

Wrapped in their work

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

The Franklin Police Department is deploying a new gadget straight out of a Batman comic book that is designed to help keep officers and subjects safer without the use of deadly force.

Man pulled from storm sewage pipe
Front Page

Man pulled from storm sewage pipe

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

First responders early Friday evening spent about an hour rescuing a man who had been trapped in a storm sewage pipe in Franklin for several days.

Free

Man pulled from sewer in Franklin

Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.

Area jobless rates above state, U.S. averages
Front Page

Area jobless rates above state, U.S. averages

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's January unemployment rate was up from December and - for the most part - is above both the statewide and U.S. seasonally adjusted averages of 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.