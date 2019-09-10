CLARION - Most people never save a life, but John Greenway, who works for Clarion Hospital EMS, has done it more than 30 times.

Greenway, a first responder who has administered Naloxone to revive people who have overdosed, was recognized by the Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission (ACIDAC) at the "Recovery Respects First Responders" event at Clarion County Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids, especially decreased breathing in an overdose.

