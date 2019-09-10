John Greenway, who works for Clarion Hospital EMS and has saved over 30 lives using naloxone, was recognized at the "Recovery Respects First Responders" event Sunday at Clarion County Veterans Memorial Park. Mike Kraflick, left, an overdose survivor and certified recovery specialist, presented the award to Greenway. (By Randy Bartley)
Two of the people attending the Recovery Respects First Responders event in Clarion on Sunday wear T-shirts bearing the emblems of police, fire and EMS services that have saved the lives of people who had overdosed. (By Randy Bartley)
Clarion resident Dustin Parsons, who has been in recovery for nine years, shares his story at the Recovery Respects First Responders event Sunday at Clarion County Veterans Memorial Park. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Most people never save a life, but John Greenway, who works for Clarion Hospital EMS, has done it more than 30 times.
Greenway, a first responder who has administered Naloxone to revive people who have overdosed, was recognized by the Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission (ACIDAC) at the "Recovery Respects First Responders" event at Clarion County Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids, especially decreased breathing in an overdose.