Fishing with grandpa

Tags
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans on a legislative committee Tuesday pushed out a multifaceted proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law, a bill that backers said would make needed improvements and standardize procedures.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A girl and her dog graduated last week from Cranberry High School.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Homeowner Vinnie Trzeciak has only been an Oil City resident for a couple of years, but he's already impressed.
- From staff reports
-
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Questions about the vision for 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City as well as financial strategies to get there were the focus of a long, heated discussion at Tuesday's Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.
- From staff reports
-
Local students are participating in the Success By 6 kindergarten readiness program this summer following last year's cancellation of the program due to the pandemic.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Rick Smith retired from Polk Center in 2013, but he remains invested in the facility's story as the clock ticks on an August 2022 closure.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature are increasingly looking to take a different avenue to write laws - voter referendums - to get around Gov. Tom Wolf and make policy that the Democrat cannot block with his veto pen.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Combined Flag Day services were held Monday in Franklin's Bandstand Park.
CARBIS BAY, England (AP) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fightin…
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
-
The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin area students are driven to and from school by a small but dedicated group of bus drivers who served through a tough year.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed legislation to extend hundreds of waivers of regulations that his administration approved over the last 15 months under the authority of his pandemic disaster emergency declaration that lawmakers voted to end.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Archers old and young, professional and novice, have gathered at Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship.
- From staff reports
-
Outdoor commencement ceremonies for the Oil City High School Class of 2021 were held Friday evening under sunny skies at the football stadium.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
An Oil City man is facing charges after an autistic man he was supposed to be caring for was found Thursday night wandering alone a half mile from his home in Pinegrove Township.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Now that school is out and the hot weather is here, local pools and parks are welcoming summer with open arms and open gates.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members heard an update at their meeting Thursday about the city's bond issue situation.
HARRISBURG (AP) - An ambitious Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law was unveiled Thursday, a 149-page bill that would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for all in-person voters.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Uses for Cranberry Township's American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds were discussed at Thursday's township supervisors meeting.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The second leg of a national archery championship, which has drawn hundreds of archers and spectators in previous years, is returning this weekend to Two Mile Run County Park.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A brother's challenge and a retiree schedule have led an Oil City man to go fishing every day for more than a year.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAM Clarion News editor
-
KNOX - Knox Borough Council earlier this week hired Nicole Bauer as the borough's next police chief, making Bauer Clarion County's first female chief of police.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City police and the Venango County district attorney's office say the 2017 death of Oil City resident Danny Kulling remains under investigation.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County commissioners heard a plea Tuesday from Irene McCabe of Polk Center Strong to take action and fight to keep Polk Center open.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Families of Polk State Center residents and members of the center's Board of Trustees met Tuesday, on the issue of safe and appropriate care for residents as the clock continues to tick on an August 2022 closure of the facility.
- From staff reports
-
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
After five years of planning, a new Venango County recycling center will open next month at the former Crawford Area Transportation Authority location near Venango Regional Airport.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius announced Tuesday that the Clarion County inoculation clinic at the former Peeble's store will close June 23.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
More than $875,000 of incoming funds for the City of Franklin were discussed at Monday’s city council meeting.
- Updated
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session Monday with a big June agenda and sharp differences over the future of the state's finances, schools, energy sector and election procedures.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
As a fun way to end the school year, students from St. Stephen Elementary and Venango Catholic High School in Oil City competed in the inaugural Viking Games at VC on Monday morning.
- From staff reports
-
Commencement ceremonies were held Sunday afternoon for graduates at Franklin and Venango Catholic high schools.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A crowd of about 100 people turned out Saturday under sunny skies to celebrate the 125-year anniversary of Oil City's Hasson Park.
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) - When the sun rises over Omaha Beach, revealing vast stretches of wet sand extending toward distant cliffs, one starts to grasp the immensity of the task faced by Allied soldiers on June 6, 1944, landing on the Nazi-occupied Normandy shore.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
There's been a lot of activity in Venango County's housing market as of late, and a couple of local Realtors have both different and similar takes on what the future might hold.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The three libraries that make up the Oil Region Library Association are back in full swing and with more resources.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION- The Clarion Chamber of Commerce's legislative breakfast Friday turned into a debate between local, state and federal elected leaders and citizens and PennDOT officials over the proposed tolling of select interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Take them to the lake. Put them into the water.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Surprise for Cranberry student on last day
-
Company shouts it out for Franklin bus drivers
-
Bauer hired in Knox as Clarion County's first female chief
-
Police, DA say Kulling death still on radar
-
425 days on the creek
-
Top grads named in Oil City Class of 2021
-
It bears watching
-
Caregiver accused after autistic man found wandering
-
Man facing charges in President crash
-
Utica house fire
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
755 Pine Terrace Estate Shippenville - Community Yard Sal…
Caregiver needed for elderly man in Leeper. Part time hou…
FULL-TIME auto mechanic wanted. Pay based on experience. …
Now Hiring! Full & Part Time positions available. Loo…
Oil City - 332 Park Ave, Hasson Heights - June 19th &…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting applications f…
The EVELYN R RUST family would like to express our thanks…
Celebration of Life for James J Dutko Saturday June 19th …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City All-Star rosters
-
Local golf
-
Triathlete Wolbert earns academic honor with King U.
-
Retiring coach Wiser guides North stars to comeback win
-
Scoreboard for 6-10-21
-
Hunting licenses to go on sale Monday
-
Sandlot
-
Scoreboard
-
Former Sailor McIntire earns prestigious softball honors
-
Scoreboard for 6-14-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man facing charges in President crash
-
Utica house fire
-
Franklin man found with meth
-
Woman charged for driving without ignition interlock
-
Man facing drug charges after 3 controlled buys
-
Polk woman charged for shoplifting
-
Clintonville crash
-
Boat fire
-
OC man pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case
-
No one hurt in Cranberry crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing 1
-
No mass protests after Honolulu police shoot, kill Black man
-
Medicare copays for new Alzheimer's drug could reach $11,500
-
'People are scared' as gang activity fuels Portland violence
-
Workers begin removing Forrest remains from Tennessee park
-
Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions
-
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes
-
8 hurt as vehicle crashes guard rail at Texas race track
-
DNA, forensic genealogy close 65-year-old double homicide
-
Deputy, suspect killed in California desert shootout