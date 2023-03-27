Flashing beacons installed at Polk Cutoff

A truck passes under the pole arm at the Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township, where two new flashing signal beacons wait to be turned on. The beacons were recently installed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to increase safety at the intersection.

 Helen Fielding

Flashing beacons have been installed and are waiting to be turned on at the Route 8 intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township, one of the final steps in the state’s recent Route 8 improvement project.

The project was the resurfacing of Route 8, between its intersection with Route 62 and its intersection with Polk Cutoff. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation told the newspaper last summer that the beacons at Polk Cutoff would be installed this spring.

