SALEM — Heavy rains hit western Clarion County and south central Venango County at about 6 p.m. Saturday, quickly dumping up to 3 inches of water in some areas.

Emlenton and Knox volunteer firefighters and fire police responded to several flooded areas along Routes 208 and 38 between Emlenton and the Lamartine area.

Parnell: Rescue will be tall order

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Locally, some people might remember Sean Parnell as a Clarion University student whose sense of patriotism prompted him to transfer to Duquesne University after the 9/11 attacks because that school had an ROTC program.

Wind, storm surge from Hurricane Ida lash Louisiana

  • By KEVIN MCGILL and JAY REEVES Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s…

Drone strike targets IS member

  • By LOLITA BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate Saturday.

Biden vows to avenge deaths, finish evacuation

  • By ROBERT BURNS AND DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day’s deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to t…

Airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 U.S. troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and…

Portion of Interstate 80 closed

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…

Clarion man pleads guilty to arson

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The former tenant of a Clarion apartment building on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to aggravated arson, risking bodily injury, a first-degree felony, in Clarion County plea and sentence court.

Wolf wants masks in classrooms

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.

Crash closes Route 28 in Redbank Township

Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.

Drugs issue is a never-ending battle

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — As drug use continues to be a problem in Clarion County, especially among elementary and high school students, an area agency is working to make the public aware of the problem.

Local veterans weigh in on U.S. pullout

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE - As local military veterans enjoyed each other's company at the Clarion County Veterans Picnic on Saturday, their minds were on Afghanistan and the American withdrawal.

Masks encouraged, but not mandated at OC

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members voted Monday to give allow district Superintendent Lynda Weller to set the regulations for masks in school this year as the COVID situation develops and changes.

Winding down at pool

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.

'I know some of you hate it'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Mask wearing and other COVID-19 issues remained a frustration for Franklin school board and community members at Monday's board meeting.

Don't skip any details on form

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

How many times while growing up have we stood along the banks of the river or creek to skip stones with friends just so we could lay claim to being the best stone-skipper in the neighborhood?

Back with a splash

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.

Biden: 'We will get you home'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden pledged firmly on Friday to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan - and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too - as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.

Election 'audit' sparks GOP turmoil in state Senate

HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style "forensic investigation" of Pennsylvania's 2020 presid…

'Excited' to be back

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

BridgeFest made its resurgence Friday at the Center Street Bridge in Oil City after the popular event was canceled last year.

Ramp on I-80 to close

The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.