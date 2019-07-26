Flash flooding concerns - how to recover from the latest one and how to prevent a reoccurrence - dominated the conversation at the Cranberry Township supervisors meeting Thursday.
The deluge last Friday caused considerable flooding in numerous areas within the township with substantial damages to roadways, bridges and structures reported along Sage Run on Riverside Drive and Two Mile Run along part of Deep Hollow Road.
"The township is reacting to the major storm we had," township manager Chad Findlay said. "Cranberry Township got hit very hard."
The supervisors earlier in the week issued an emergency declaration that allows the township to employ temporary workers, purchase materials, rent equipment and enter into contracts in a simplified manner to cope with the emergency.
In addition, the township is asking anyone whose property was damaged to submit a preliminary report that describes the damage and sets an approximate value of loss. The forms, available online and at the township office, should be returned by mid-day Monday.
Findlay said the information will be compiled and submitted to the county for inclusion in an overall cost estimate of damages. That data will be submitted to the state and federal emergency management administrations for possible financial assistance.
"This would help tremendously," said Findlay. "This is so very preliminary and it will all be reassessed.."
Findlay told those attending the meeting that "you may not be happy with my answers" but said the township's responses are based on talks with the company that insures the township.
Noting that numerous agencies are involved in handling flood-related issues, Findlay said township officials are arranging a meeting with PennDOT, the Fish and Boat Commission that oversees waterways, the Department of Environmental Protection and others to assess the damage, determine solutions and more.
"It's going to come down to money, millions and millions of dollars," said Findlay.
'A great job'
In acknowledging the township's response to the disaster, Harold Best, chairman of the supervisors, said, "The response was tremendous from the township. I commend you."
Supervisor Fred Buckholtz spoke of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department that he said was out in force during the flooding.
"They had guys out there all night and everybody did a good job and we appreciate it," he said, adding that firefighters "rescued two people in a van" on Riverside Drive.
The local responders drew praise, too, from residents whose properties sustained flood damages on Riverside Drive. One homeowner said, "Your guys did a great job. They were very helpful."
Questions and worries
Some property owners affected by the storm took issue with how the township is addressing the problems of persistent flooding along Two Mile Run and Sage Run.
Severe flash flooding in 1981 and 1996 caused millions of dollars in damages, and subsequent smaller floods have created issues, too.
"What is your plan of action? Cleaning out the creek ... of trees and rocks?" asked Mary Kay McFadden of Riverside Drive. "For us to continue to live there, we can't put up with all these floods."
McFadden said the township provided trash containers for flood victims' debris in 1996 and suggested the township repeat the offer.
"Someday I'll wake up and not have a backyard or a deck. The creek needs cleaned out," she said.
Mary North, who lives across the road from McFadden, asked what PennDOT's responsibility is to maintain the culverts under the roadway.
"They were all clogged up (prior to the flooding) and they are not being maintained. Who is responsible and how do we make them do it? Who's in charge?" she asked.
Barbara Stack, also a Riverside Drive resident, said all parties with a stake in the flood-prone areas, from PennDOT to the township, need to be proactive in order to ensure that future storms are "less damaging."
"Who is responsible to make sure things like this don't happen again? There is nothing living in that creek that is more important than anyone living on that road," she said.
Stack also found fault with state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson, both of Oil City, who she said did not visit the flood scene.
"Why haven't those elected officials been out there to at least give support to those living here?" Stack asked.
Findlay told the group that "the answer I'm getting is that the township is not responsible for anything with that creek" and said those areas of responsibilities - the roadway, the creek and more - will be discussed at a multi-agency meeting.
"Hopefully, that meeting will lead to something being done," said Best.
The issue of vehicles
On the flooding problems that occurred along Two Mile Run on Deep Hollow Road, township resident Barb Ross said she and her husband asked the supervisors more than a year ago why the township was allowing a major junkyard to operate in a watershed.
"Why are cars allowed next to Deep Hollow which risks catastrophic flooding from Two Mile Run?" asked Ross. "We have asked you to be proactive."
Findlay replied that the township has moved forward in addressing Randy Spencer's sprawling lot of recreational vehicles and more, some of which washed across the roadway and potentially into the nearby Allegheny River in last week's flooding.
The township has filed "12 different (legal) actions and we prevailed on those" against him, said Findlay.
"PennDOT and the DEP are still sitting on their hands on this," he said. "The township is trying to pursue what our people want and they are not."
Joe Eckel, owner of Eckel Automotive in the flood-devastated area along Deep Hollow Road, told the supervisors the township is still pursuing action against him as to abandoned vehicles on his property, a violation of the property maintenance code.
He lost a truck and trailer in the flood and that has slowed his efforts to remove the vehicles, said Eckel, noting he is now "wiped out" by the flood.
"I was trying to run a business and ... I did what you asked and it was still not enough. I'm doing the best I can,"said Eckel.
Best reassured him that the township would "work with you" and said, "Under the circumstances, we're not going to push the issue."