Folding the flag

Rocky Grove High School freshman Morgan Lowrie and junior Matthew Wheeling are guided in folding the American flag by school resource officer Zach Fischer at the end of the school day Monday. In the background, seventh-grader Ava London and sophomore Sierra Toland work on folding the Pennsylvania flag. The students are taught the proper posting and retiring of the colors by Fischer, who makes the exercise formal in order to show the students the proper way to respect the flag and duties of displaying flags at the school. (By Richard Sayer)