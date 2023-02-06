Liam Hoffmann, 2, of Franklin, observes the view from atop the ice throne in Fountain Park while his mother Amanda takes his picture during Saturday’s Franklin On Ice. Amanda said Liam was excited because it was the first year he was big enough to ride the slide.
Welsh ponies Sammy and Star, with driver Brian Gratzer, wait for their next passengers at the corner of Liberty and West Park streets in Franklin on Saturday. The ponies and carriage from Misty Lane Performance Horses in West Sunbury were giving horse-drawn carriage rides around the downtown for the first time at this year’s Franklin On Ice.
Stephen Scarborough, 2, takes a ride down the slide at Franklin On Ice while his big brother Clinton, 10, goes back around for another ride, and their brothers Edward, 5, William, 7, and Robbie, 8, wait their turn at the top. The Scarboroughs, who were visiting from Maryland, came to the festival with their grandmother, Terri Clarahan of Franklin.
Andrea Buckley of Franklin has a look at the artwork on display in the Barrow-Civic Theatre lobby for the Nature Art Showcase and Sale on Saturday. She said last year she bought a photo, and this year she was looking to buy a painting for her office. “I love seeing all the local talent,” she said.
Demonstrating on his art submission, a wooden fire pit with ground pine vegetation, at the Nature Art Showcase and Sale, artist Paul La Pierre of Knox explains he likes to show the depth of the wood in his carvings. “I look at wood like you would look at the contours of land from a plane,” he said.
Sarah Klobucher of Franklin pauses with her 1-year-old rescue pup, Callie, in front of a sculpture of Callie’s distant canine cousins, a pair of wolves. Klobucher said that while she usually comes to Applefest, this was her first year attending Franklin On Ice.
Liam Hoffmann, 2, of Franklin, observes the view from atop the ice throne in Fountain Park while his mother Amanda takes his picture during Saturday’s Franklin On Ice. Amanda said Liam was excited because it was the first year he was big enough to ride the slide.
Welsh ponies Sammy and Star, with driver Brian Gratzer, wait for their next passengers at the corner of Liberty and West Park streets in Franklin on Saturday. The ponies and carriage from Misty Lane Performance Horses in West Sunbury were giving horse-drawn carriage rides around the downtown for the first time at this year’s Franklin On Ice.
Stephen Scarborough, 2, takes a ride down the slide at Franklin On Ice while his big brother Clinton, 10, goes back around for another ride, and their brothers Edward, 5, William, 7, and Robbie, 8, wait their turn at the top. The Scarboroughs, who were visiting from Maryland, came to the festival with their grandmother, Terri Clarahan of Franklin.
Andrea Buckley of Franklin has a look at the artwork on display in the Barrow-Civic Theatre lobby for the Nature Art Showcase and Sale on Saturday. She said last year she bought a photo, and this year she was looking to buy a painting for her office. “I love seeing all the local talent,” she said.
Demonstrating on his art submission, a wooden fire pit with ground pine vegetation, at the Nature Art Showcase and Sale, artist Paul La Pierre of Knox explains he likes to show the depth of the wood in his carvings. “I look at wood like you would look at the contours of land from a plane,” he said.
Sarah Klobucher of Franklin pauses with her 1-year-old rescue pup, Callie, in front of a sculpture of Callie’s distant canine cousins, a pair of wolves. Klobucher said that while she usually comes to Applefest, this was her first year attending Franklin On Ice.
Temperatures in the 20s and (mostly) bright sunshine combined Saturday to make nearly-perfect conditions for viewing sparkling ice sculptures as people of all ages strolled through Fountain Park for Franklin On Ice.
The event once again featured the ever-popular ice throne by Egbert Fountain, carved like an elephant this year with its trunk waving off to the side, and the biggest sculpture also featured the animal kingdom with two giant wolves.
Temperatures in the 20s and (mostly) bright sunshine combined Saturday to make nearly-perfect conditions for viewing sparkling ice sculptures as people of all ages strolled through Fountain Park for Franklin On Ice.
The annual Great Backyard Bird Count will take place later this month, and the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society, is encouraging area bird lovers to participate.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members heard from maintenance foreman Doug Freer during their monthly meeting Wednesday about prices for a 10-ton 2025 Mack truck that would take about two years to be delivered.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep c…
HARRISBURG (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March. But the Fed will likely announce a smaller hike for a second straight time, and it could change some key wording in its post-meeting statement about future rate increases.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the first three months of 2023, even as the federal government is bumping up against a $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority.
The executive director for Community Ambulance Service confirmed Monday that three people were injured Saturday when an ambulance service vehicle was involved in a crash on Route 8 in Cornplanter Township.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, who is the president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said last week’s announcement in Harrisburg of 2023 priorities from the Commissioners Association went “incredibly well.”
The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
About three weeks ago, Scott Walters, a 1969 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, attended a basketball game at his alma mater to not only watch the players, but also to watch the officials assigned to the contest.
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection betw…
A plan for Pittsburgh-based corporation Verland to transition Polk State Center residents to “signature homes” in Venango County while providing jobs to Polk employees has sparked much interest among families of residents and current staff members.