Cranberry Food Pantry volunteer Karen Mallik (left) takes a box of beef pasta off a storage shelf in preparation for packing meals for Monday’s food distribution at the pantry. Janet Shaw, the pantry’s founder and director, looks on.
Volunteer Bill Schwab loads boxes of cereal onto a cart on Friday to take to where volunteers are packing meals for distribution at the Cranberry Food Pantry. Schwab said he had been volunteering at the pantry for almost 10 years.
Cranberry Food Pantry volunteer Karen Mallik (left) takes a box of beef pasta off a storage shelf in preparation for packing meals for Monday’s food distribution at the pantry. Janet Shaw, the pantry’s founder and director, looks on.
Volunteer Bill Schwab loads boxes of cereal onto a cart on Friday to take to where volunteers are packing meals for distribution at the Cranberry Food Pantry. Schwab said he had been volunteering at the pantry for almost 10 years.
The number of area families seeking food assistance has increased this holiday season as rising inflation continues to drive up food costs, and local food banks are meeting the need.
“We’ve noticed our food pantry numbers increasing as inflation has increased,” said Meghan Dunham, executive director of Community Services of Venango County. “We expect to continue to see that through the holiday season and into 2023. They’ve definitely gone up since inflation and rising gas prices,” Dunham added.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise.
All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and Penn State Extension held a public meeting Wednesday in Franklin facilitated by the Northwest Commission to discuss potential broadband funding coming to the state and how to increase the funding.
Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.
PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline price continues to be the lowest in the area, and average prices in both Venango and Clarion counties this week are below the western Pennsylvania average of $3.87, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
DIMOCK (AP) — One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators.
CLARION — Milissa Bauer, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation’s secretary/treasurer, offered a summation of the CCEDC’s work and how it has benefited Clarion County: “Economic development brings wealth to the county.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.
During Oil City Council’s meeting on Thursday, City Manager Mark Schroyer gave an assessment of 2022 as a year in which the city has been “successful and productive,” despite COVID-19 and various challenges. However, he said, finances will continue to be an issue for the city in the years to come.
Kids this weekend are getting a chance to surprise their parents for Christmas during Two Mile Run County Park’s first “Christmas Workshop in the Park,” which began late Friday afternoon and continues today in the park office.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the state House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.
As cancer patients deal with the physical and emotional stress that accompanies their conditions, there are some who face another barrier that can add to their anxiety — securing transportation to their treatment facility.