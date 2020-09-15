From left, Cranberry Food Pantry volunteers Rose Droddy, Brian Davis and Wilda Cotton sort through fresh fruit for inclusion in boxes of food distributed by the pantry to families within the Cranberry Area School District. There are indications the need for food supplies could grow, but pantry volunteers are confident they can handle any increase. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Janet Shaw, left, coordinator of the Cranberry Food Pantry, and volunteer Kay Say gather juice and other beverages for distribution at the Cranberry Food Pantry. The pantry, now in its 12th year, is located at the former Cranberry High School. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Food insecurity, a relatively new term used to describe individuals and families in need of food, is keeping the Cranberry Area Food Pantry busy.
There is an uneasy sense, too, that perhaps the need will grow as government stimulus checks stop, enhanced unemployment payments are cut and an uncertainty lingers as to whether the struggling economy could falter again because of ongoing coronavirus pandemic issues.