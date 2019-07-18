CLARION - Good nutrition for students doesn't end with the school year, and the Friendship Bag program helps fill those needs during the summer months.
Tuesday night, Matt Lerch spoke to Clarion Area School Board members about the Friendship Bag project. Lerch said the organization is only in its second year but has expanded to serve all seven Clarion County school districts.
Friendship Bags started last year at Clarion-Limestone School District, and more than 800 bags of food was distributed before the school year ended.
Lerch told the Clarion board the program's goal is to support disadvantaged children and help them flourish while enhancing their development.
"There is a very real need for this program," Clarion Superintendent Joe Carrico said Tuesday. "You only need to look at the poverty rate in our county to see how important this program is. Through this program we are sure these kids will have something to eat over the weekend."
Clarion and other area districts provide two meals a day during school - breakfast and lunch. Clarion also offers a backpack program.
Forty-nine percent of the student body is eligible for free and reduced lunches at Clarion Elementary School, and the rate at the high school for free and reduced lunches is 38 percent.
Lerch said the program currently distributes food to more than 775 children in Clarion County schools.
To ensure proper distribution of food, collections for the various districts are rotated each month.
June was Allegheny-Clarion Valley, July is Clarion Area (donations to Trinity Point Church of God), August is Clarion-Limestone (donations to First United Methodist Church), September is Keystone (donations to the Keystone Elementary Activity Fund), October is North Clarion (donations to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church and Faith Lutheran Church), November is Redbank Valley (donations to Oakland Church of God), and December is Union (donations to Blessing Kids Project).
Lerch said that when monetary donations are made the donor should indicate on the memo line on their check which school district will benefit from the donation.
The organization's needs include applesauce, Granola bars, macaroni and cheese, fruit cups, juice boxes, peanut butter crackers, graham crackers, cereal, oatmeal, raviolis and spaghettis.
All items should be individual servings, microwavable, easy to open and glass free.
The food items may be dropped off at Janney Montgomery Scott, 162 South Second Ave., Applewood Center, Clarion.
There is also a box for food donations at the Clarion County YMCA.