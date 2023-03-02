Miriah Tkach (right) will replace Dawn Millin (left) as Forest County's clerk of courts, prothonotary, recorder of deeds and register of wills/clerk of orphan's court when Millin steps down from those jobs in April. Tkach has been serving as the deputy clerk of courts.
Forest County commissioners handled some items of business Wednesday related to the upcoming retirement of longtime employee Dawn Millin, who is the county’s clerk of courts and prothonotary among her other duties.
Commissioner Norm Wimer explained that in eighth class counties, like Forest, the elected positions of clerk of courts, prothonotary, recorder of deeds and register of wills/clerk of orphan’s court are all rolled into one.
Artists never know when inspiration will strike for that next piece of artwork. For Oil City resident Linda Lineman, motivation hit when longtime friends Diane and Dan Cartwright, also of Oil City, took to social media to post photos after their recent trip to London.
HARRISBURG (AP) — When Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro unveils his first budget next week, the poor districts that won a landmark school-funding lawsuit will want to see him propose a significant down payment and a plan to overhaul how the state pays for K-12 education in what could be a term…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Philadelphia state Rep. Joanna McClinton on Tuesday became the first woman to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House, ascending to the chamber’s top position on the strength of a fresh one-vote Democratic majority.
Oil City School Board members voted unanimously Monday to table for further review several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students without board approval since the fall of 2021.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection reported it has issued 1,572 notices of violations and administrative orders last year for conventional oil and gas well operations in Venango County. The notices involved 20 well operators and represented multiple violations per indivi…
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment earlier this month in eastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line will resume today to two approved sites in Ohio, according to federal environmental authorities.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe’s security.
Oil City School Board members are expected to vote Monday whether to formally approve several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students since the fall of 2021.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Victims would be able to sue over otherwise outdated claims of child sexual abuse under two pieces of legislation passed Friday by the Pennsylvania House, but it’s unclear whether the state Senate will take them up.
Two people were transported for emergency treatment after suffering “minor injuries” as the result of a house fire that broke out at 516 Central Ave. on Thursday afternoon, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as a “betrayal” during a visit to the village where residents and local leaders are increasingly frustrated more than two weeks after the disaster.
Several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that would be taught again to elementary and middle school students in the Oil City School District were revisited at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden swept unannounced into Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.