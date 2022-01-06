Forest County is in the process of raising the county’s hotel tax.
County commissioners on Wednesday approved advertising an ordinance that would increase the room tax collected in the county from 3% to 5%.
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 5:11 am
Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.
