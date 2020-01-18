Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..
Forest County now has a single point of entry to the county courthouse up and running.
Chief sheriff's deputy William Carbaugh told Forest County commissioners at their meeting Thursday that the new system of screening everyone who enters the courthouse is "going excellently and running smoothly."