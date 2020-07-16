Forest County has received $1 million in CARES Act funds, county commissioner Bob Snyder announced Wednesday.
"The good thing is we now hold the money," Snyder said at a commissioners meeting.
Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 3:24 am
