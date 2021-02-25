HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers worried about the delay in census results were told Wednesday it may be May 2022 before the next set of district lines for Congress and the Legislature are hammered out.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had deeply divided the justices just before the election.
MARIENVILLE - Managing COVID-19 outbreaks, maintaining adequate staffing, protecting the uninfected and getting prison employees vaccinated are all pressing issues for the state Department of Corrections and its unionized corrections officers.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Before he became the object of fury of Republicans for voting to convict Donald Trump during the former president's second impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was once the insurgent from the right.
Forest County commissioners said Wednesday that many county residents are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the Clarion Hospital clinic, leading the commissioners to commend the hospital and Clarion County commissioners for their work.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden's effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could provide a welcome opportunity for someone like Cristian Cardona, a 21-year-old fast food worker. Cardona would love to earn enough to afford to move out of his parents' house in Orlando, Flo…
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is facing a temporary shortage of booster shots of the Moderna vaccine because providers inadvertently used them as first doses, setting back the state's already stumbling vaccine rollout.
Venango County Economic Development Authority members heard from a marketing representative Tuesday who recommended a name change for Cornplanter Square in Oil City as part of a rebranding effort for the building.
The owner of a junkyard at the intersection of Route 322 and Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township has been found in contempt of Commonwealth Court for failing to heed an order to remove all vehicles and other items from the site.