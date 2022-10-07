Four individuals were inducted into the Franklin High School Hall of Fame on Thursday in the 11th year of the ceremony.
The members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 are Kevin Blackhurst, Lou Slautterback, Eric Smith and Charles T. “Chuck” Snell.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Four individuals were inducted into the Franklin High School Hall of Fame on Thursday in the 11th year of the ceremony.
The members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 are Kevin Blackhurst, Lou Slautterback, Eric Smith and Charles T. “Chuck” Snell.
HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Kids who come with their parents to Venango County polling places for the Nov. 8 general election will also have a chance to vote — on a kids ballot.
The billy goat that gallivanted through the Franklin area last fall, thwarting numerous capture attempts before finally being caught, is back — but this time, for a “Good” cause.
Four individuals were inducted into the Franklin High School Hall of Fame on Thursday in the 11th year of the ceremony.
Rocky Grove High School sophomores and juniors put down their books Thursday and went out into the community to do some volunteer work during Rocky Grove Gives Back Day.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key …
Community members got a chance to hang out with local law enforcement officers over a cup of coffee Wednesday morning on National Coffee With A Cop day.
Franklin’s wildly popular Applefest, which draws as many as 100,000 people to the city’s downtown each year, will celebrate its 39th year this weekend.
In response to ongoing controversy surrounding the issue, Franklin City Council discussed a possible ordinance outlawing LED signs in the city’s historic district during the panel’s meeting Monday.
Oakland Township crash
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area basically didn’t budge compared with the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.89, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has represented his legislative district since 2011. However, redistricting will give a different look to it than he’s been accustomed to after this year’s election — much of it involving a big chunk of the western portion of Venango County.
A local group affiliated with the Set Free Movement, an organization working against human trafficking, will hold a meeting Saturday to address the issue in this area and “link arms with people in the community.”
A once vacant room in Rocky Grove High School is continuing to operate as a thrift-store-like closet that provides a valuable resource for students.
Oil City head football coach Dan York was publicly censured by Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District 10 on Monday for comments he made regarding the officiating in the Oilers' loss to Northwestern on Sept. 23.
The day could not have been more beautiful at the Two Mile Run County Park fishing pier for a bench dedication ceremony in memory of Roger Jenkins, a longtime Franklin letter carrier who passed away in January.
The Franklin pedestrian safety committee met Monday in city council chambers to hear a safety report on the intersections of Washington Crossing with Elk and Liberty streets.
BROOKVILLE — Krista Uhrin loves cats and coffee, so it made perfect sense for her to open a business that satisfies both passions — and at the same time helps to find permanent homes for the cats.
A Cooperstown man and woman are facing charges, including a third-degree murder charge against the woman, in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy who died in July of a fentanyl overdose.
Two Mile Run County Park, often called a hidden gem in Venango County, might not be so hidden anymore as the number of visitors to the park grew over COVID and has remained steady since.
CLARION — As the nine-day Autumn Leaf Festival wrapped up Sunday after it had its share of unsettled weather, Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker reflected on how weather “is always a factor” in the festival’s success.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74.
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500’s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets.
A tidal wave of shoppers descended on Clarion’s Main Street on Friday for the annual Autumn Leaf Festival Farmers and Crafters Day.
Franklin Area School District is hoping to cut costs as well as paper with a new idea presented at this week’s school board operations committee meeting — The Knights Mill & Print Shoppe.
Jimmy Miller says he tries to go for a “Grand Ole Opry” feel inside his Main Street Market in Polk on Saturday nights.
The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township's website.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.
PennDOT laid out its plans for shutting down and repairing Veterans Bridge in Oil City next year during a public meeting Thursday that was attended by just a few people.
CLARION — The Clarion Borough Police Department is seeking a grant to fund security and safety improvements along Main Street, which include camera surveillance between Fourth and Eighth avenues in the proposed project.
A saying goes that little by little, one goes a long way.
As the November general election approaches, the Venango County election office is busy testing voting machines this week.
Franklin School Board members voted at their meeting this week to join the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision program that will provide free breakfasts and lunches each school day during this school year.
What’s your hobby? Scrapbooking? Woodworking? Watching football?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.
Despite the possibility of rain and the presence of brisk temperatures, none of that could chill the enthusiasm of children who eagerly awaited to participate in the Autumn Leaf Festival’s Kiddie Parade early Tuesday evening.
In about a month, the Cranberry Mall will go up for bid through an Irvine, California-based commercial real estate exchange, but nothing is expected to change as far as the property’s status as a mall.
Within an hour Tuesday Cindy Callihan, Clarion County’s longtime director of elections, went from being the director to the former director and now the interim director.
The Franklin Pedestrian Safety Committee is meeting next week to continue discussing improvements to the intersections at Washington Crossing and Liberty and Elk streets.