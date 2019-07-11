Sugarcreek Borough Council members heard property concerns from a local church at the panel's monthly meeting Wednesday.
"I just want to thank you for hearing us and want you to know that none of this comes out of animosity," said Barry Rerko, the spokesman for the congregation from Fox Street Church of God that attended the meeting.
Rerko told council that last fall, the church decided to take down a fence that had been separating the church parking lot from the church's residential neighbors.
Before the fence was taken down, Rerko said he and other church members had spoken to borough manager Joe Sporer and zoning officer Larry Moyer to see if the project required a permit, and once the fence was removed, what kind of barrier would be an acceptable replacement.
Both Rerko and Sporer said that over a period of weeks the borough code was looked into but nothing could be found. Rerko said at that time the church was told it could put in any type of plant as long as it would someday reach eight feet high.
The borough, Rerko said, told the church it could wait to plant shrubbery until the spring.
Two weeks after the fence was torn down, Rerko said the church received a "nasty letter" from one of its neighbors with a screening code attached that said a barrier needed to be in place between the properties with a height of at least eight feet.
Rerko said the church received another letter in the spring after the shrubs were planted that said "those shrubs are pitiful, that screen is supposed to be eight feet high."
Rerko said the church then received two letters from the borough that said it was out of zoning compliance and that if it wasn't within compliance within a certain amount of days, the church would be fined $500 a day.
"I'm asking for two favors tonight," Rerko told council.
Rerko asked that the borough personally vet any plans the church may submit for a new fence and asked that the $500 a day be held as long as the church worked to be in compliance.
Rerko also told council the church plans to build the new fence on the side of the shrubs closest to the residential neighbors and noted that the process will require surveying so the property line isn't crossed.
He asked that the borough provide the church with a written statement if it should agree to hold the fine.
"I just feel like we need something in writing to protect the church," Rerko said.
Sporer apologized to those in attendance that the feud had gone this far and told church members that the fee for submitting the plans to the borough would most likely be waived.
He also said that in most cases like this the fine is held as long as the property owner works to become in compliance.
After Rerko said the church was looking to put in a chain link fence with a privacy screen interwoven, borough solicitor Brian Spaid said he would not recommend that material.
"The idea is that when people drive into the parking lot the vehicle's headlights don't disturb the residents," Spaid said.
One church member challenged that a vinyl fence would cost the church money in the long run after "the UV destroys it."
Spaid said he didn't recommend the chain link fence because he didn't feel the material would be sufficient enough to satisfy the ordinance requirements.
Spaid then told those assembled that from this point on they would need to work with Moyer as the matter "doesn't belong in front of this body."
Spaid said the discussion should have been in the form of an appeal to the zoning hearing board, and if future matters related to this project are brought before council, he fears that if a neighbor complains, the church could face legal trouble for not going through the correct avenues.
In other business Wednesday, Sporer told council that maintenance work throughout the borough is about four weeks behind because of the wet weather.
Sporer said he and the maintenance department are confident the four weeks can be made up by the end of summer.
Police chief Bob Wenner told council that a squad car involved in a recent crash was totaled. The car was one of the borough's newer 2017 models.
Wenner didn't indicate when the crash occurred.
The borough will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in council chambers to discuss possible projects to utilize the 2019 Community Development Block Grant funding of $103,293.