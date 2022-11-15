The Franklin City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2023 tentative budget Monday following first readings of budget-related ordinances.
The spending plan does not include a tax increase, although it did require budget transfers from the Community Development Fund and from “carryover reserves,” according to a four-page budget message prepared by city manager Tracy Jamieson.
Local artist Linda Lineman is holding an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at her studio, Lineman’s Porcelain and Painted Memories, to celebrate her 15th year of maintaining a studio in Oil City.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday.
State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…
CLARION TWP. — Recently-hired Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weibel has a vision of the district’s vocational/agricultural program becoming a student-run manufacturing center and he got to show the program’s teachers and students what the program might become.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation’s veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.
By RANDY BARTLEY
Staff writer
and MICHELLE INCIARRANO
Contributing writer
Cranberry Township supervisors unanimously granted a conditional use permit to Cypress Creek Renewables for 203 acres of leased land on the Cranberry-Rockland Road from the Findlay family. About 140 acres of that land will be fenced for a solar farm.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe B…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s le…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the rollback of abortion rights.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz win Pennsylvania’s bare-knuckled, bruising battle, and the outcome was still very much in doubt early Wednesday morning.
COATESVILLE (AP) — Coast to coast, candidates and backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress and President Joe Biden insisting his party would “surprise the living de…
Readers of the Titusville Herald were shocked when they picked up their Saturday edition, in which it was announced that day’s edition would be the newspaper’s last — ending a 157-year-old tie with the community.
When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.
MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the campaign’s final weekend to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in some parts of the country.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mailers designed to look like official government forms. Buses sporting scam pitches for Medicare websites. TV commercials featuring celebrities who encourage people to sign up for Medicare plans that do not always include their current doctors.
The Franklin General Authority is looking ahead to some much-needed projects in the next few years, according to authority chairman Tim Dunkle, Franklin utilities director Kurt McFadden and Franklin city manager Tracy Jamieson.
Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation.