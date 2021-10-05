Jack Kelly

Franklin resident Jack Kelly, the 11-year-old son of Erin and Jubal Kelly, was featured in a slideshow of 500 photos compiled by the National Down Syndrome Society to kick off the annual Buddy Walk in New York City.

 Contributed photo

Not many people can say that their face has been on the jumbotron in Times Square in New York City but eleven-year-old Jack Kelly can.

Kelly, a Franklin resident, was one of 500 people featured in the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square video presentation.

'An excellent weekend'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

While the threat of rain scared off some, Applefest on Sunday continued to bring bustling crowds to Franklin.

Applefest memories

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
  • Updated

To everything there is a season and Applefest is a time that is ripe for making memories.

Clarion stormwater authority owed more than $214,000

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority will soon send out its fourth-quarter bills. At the same time, it will send delinquent account notices to property-owners who have not yet paid the fee.

Parents help each other cope with cancer's toll

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Pink Splash for the Cure, an event that raises awareness and funding for breast cancer research and treatment, will return Tuesday to Franklin’s Bandstand Park.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM — The members of the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) have requested voluntary, nonbinding arbitration from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation in the continuing labor impasse in that school district.

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Brayden Rea.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Concerns about racism continue to plague Franklin School District, and about 30 people attended Monday’s school board meeting to share their thoughts on the matter.

+2
All heroes recognized

Chaplain Sandy Lewis, chaplain of Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, led the inaugural Firefighter Memorial and Honor Service Sunday afternoon.

+8
  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

A joint homecoming parade for Oil City and Cranberry high schools marched down Oil City’s West First Street Thursday night to fanfare from the Oil City High School marching band.