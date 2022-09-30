A saying goes that little by little, one goes a long way.
That is Amber McMillen’s goal in raising childhood cancer awareness as the Homegrown Kitchen in Franklin concludes a September fundraiser in memory of her son, Alister Daubenspeck.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A saying goes that little by little, one goes a long way.
That is Amber McMillen’s goal in raising childhood cancer awareness as the Homegrown Kitchen in Franklin concludes a September fundraiser in memory of her son, Alister Daubenspeck.
HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A saying goes that little by little, one goes a long way.
CLARION — The Clarion Borough Police Department is seeking a grant to fund security and safety improvements along Main Street, which include camera surveillance between Fourth and Eighth avenues in the proposed project.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.
PennDOT laid out its plans for shutting down and repairing Veterans Bridge in Oil City next year during a public meeting Thursday that was attended by just a few people.
As the November general election approaches, the Venango County election office is busy testing voting machines this week.
Franklin School Board members voted at their meeting this week to join the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision program that will provide free breakfasts and lunches each school day during this school year.
What’s your hobby? Scrapbooking? Woodworking? Watching football?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.
Despite the possibility of rain and the presence of brisk temperatures, none of that could chill the enthusiasm of children who eagerly awaited to participate in the Autumn Leaf Festival’s Kiddie Parade early Tuesday evening.
In about a month, the Cranberry Mall will go up for bid through an Irvine, California-based commercial real estate exchange, but nothing is expected to change as far as the property’s status as a mall.
Within an hour Tuesday Cindy Callihan, Clarion County’s longtime director of elections, went from being the director to the former director and now the interim director.
The Franklin Pedestrian Safety Committee is meeting next week to continue discussing improvements to the intersections at Washington Crossing and Liberty and Elk streets.
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.
Oil City School Board members approved contracts Monday for two school resource officers and a social worker while also accepting the retirement of longtime school district security director John McNerney.
Several security upgrades have been implemented recently in Franklin School District, according to a presentation at Monday’s Franklin School Board meeting from student support services director Denise Phipps and district principals.
CLARION — Clarion County Director of Elections Cindy Callihan is expected to officially announce her retirement today after nearly 40 years with the county. Her retirement is effective Oct. 1, but she will remain as a part-time employee until after the 2022 election.
Oil City fire
The Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association returned to Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for its third annual fall Regatta.
WEST MIFFLIN (AP) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.
The sound and smoke coming form muzzleloaders filled the air at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday during the third annual Black Powder Shoot Out, as participants shot their primitive firearms at metal targets and shared their experiences.
The announcement that the California Air Resources Board will ban the sale of gas-powered cars entirely by 2035 created a wide range of responses from other states, including Pennsylvania, in that they intend to follow California’s lead.
Representatives from the Virginia-based Technology Management Group (TMG) visited The National Transit Building in Oil City on Thursday to meet with local career and technology center officials.
Oil City Council members gave their blessing to a plan to bring a bike share program to Venango County at the panel’s meeting Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply worldwide Friday on worries an already slowing global economy could fall into recession as central banks raise the pressure with additional interest rate hikes.
A slight fall bite was in the air Friday afternoon at Two Mile Run County Park where the first of the contestants were arriving for the regatta that will be held on Justus Lake this weekend.
About 30 Cranberry Township residents registered their opposition to the proposed Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm — on property between Bucktail Road and Cranberry-Rockland Road — during a conditional use hearing on Thursday at the municipal building.
For more than 25 years, physician William Fee has given additional time entirely for free to Franklin Area School District on the sidelines of sports events.
Oil City Council members heard an update Thursday about various paving and construction related matters.
After a career spanning more than half a century, much loved Venango County physician William H. Fee Jr. will be closing the doors of his clinic this afternoon for the last time.
CLARION — This year’s Autumn Leaf Festival will include a children’s carnival as the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has reached a last-minute agreement with Punxsutawney-based “Mike’s Magical Entertainment.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an e…
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members discussed and took action on several land development proposals and heard an update on the new comprehensive plan in the works for the county during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
About 40 people gathered Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City as members of the Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing hosted a candle lighting ceremony for 36 fallen nurses.
Cranberry man hurt in crash
HARRISBURG (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state.
Franklin Area School District is looking to grow school pride and strengthen connections with the community through partnerships with local businesses.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority was awarded a $3.2 million federal Economic Development Administration grant Tuesday for renovations to the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square building in downtown Oil City.
Crews with Bronder Technical Services of Prospect were busy Tuesday working on freshly poured concrete on the Oil City Town Square sidewalk project.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area continues its weekly drop, but is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Oil City School Board members heard a report from superintendent Lynda Weller on the district’s third-day enrollment numbers for the new school year during the panel’s meeting Monday.