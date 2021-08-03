More outside seating for businesses is coming to downtown Franklin after city council approved the Olive Vault and Homegrown Kitchen to utilize city sidewalk space.
Council unanimously approved at Monday's meeting to allow the businesses - which share the 1247 Liberty St. storefront - to put four tables in the Rotary Way Alley and string decorative lights between the buildings.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Six sitting judges and two lawyers hope Pennsylvania voters this fall will issue a favorable verdict of their own and elevate them to one of the four state appeals court seats that are up for grabs in the November election.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The governor of Pennsylvania is asking state lawmakers to return to Harrisburg within a month to extend a statewide disaster emergency intended to help stem the commonwealth's opioid addiction crisis.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania's coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, citing the highly contagious delta variant, and one of the state's most populous counties acknowledged Friday it mishandled students' confidentia…
State senators Scott Hutchinson and Michele Brooks have sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting the state "rescind (its) plans" for the closure of Polk and White Haven state centers and "reinstate the security that the residents and staff depend on."
The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.
The Miller-Sibley pavilion in Franklin was filled Saturday as Jack and Therese Moran's family and friends came from Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Chicago, Ohio and Pennsylvania to celebrate the couple's 73-year wedding anniversary.
CLARION - Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson provided the university's council of trustees an update on the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) integration plan Thursday.
The Oil Heritage Festival has a packed schedule this weekend as the celebration concludes, and Oil City officials are bracing for traffic congestion tonight as popular Pittsburgh band The Clarks is expected to draw a large crowd to Justus Park and the downtown.
(Editor's note: Today has been proclaimed Coach Pat Patterson Day in Oil City to recognize the much loved and respected former Oil City teacher and football coach. This story, written by retired Derrick sports editor Penny Weichel, looks back at Patterson's 1975 Oilers team that won the Sect…