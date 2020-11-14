The Liberty Building in Franklin was alive with activity Friday as four new businesses were officially welcomed to the city.

JP's Tickle My Ribs BBQ, Diane's Pet Boutique, Warner's Bakery and The Taffy Man & More all recently took up residence within the historic Liberty Building on Liberty Street. And with three of the four opening shop within weeks of one another, the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce decided it was cause to celebrate.

2
0
0
0
0