New business owners Kathy Licht, Glenn Strickenburg, Jay Poindexter and Diane Laemmer stand with state Rep. R. Lee James after the four cut a ribbon Friday to officially open their Franklin shops. (By Sarah Titley)
Alice Rusbak gets ready to bite into a donut from Warner's Bakery during Friday's grand opening celebration at the Liberty Vault building in downtown Franklin. (By Sarah Titley)
Warner's Bakery owners Kathy and Larry Licht prepare their shop for festivities surrounding the grand opening of their bakery as well as three other Franklin businesses. (By Sarah Titley)
The Liberty Building in Franklin was alive with activity Friday as four new businesses were officially welcomed to the city.
JP's Tickle My Ribs BBQ, Diane's Pet Boutique, Warner's Bakery and The Taffy Man & More all recently took up residence within the historic Liberty Building on Liberty Street. And with three of the four opening shop within weeks of one another, the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce decided it was cause to celebrate.