Travis Dittman of Klapec Trucking, a self-described "part squirrel," shouts measurements to Paul Bunyan Tree Specialists owner Ed Turner Monday before the Franklin Christmas tree was hooked up to the crane for placement. (By Sarah Titley)
Volunteer crews from Paul Bunyan Tree Specialists, Whalen Contracting, Klapec Trucking and International Truck and Crane worked together Monday to make sure the 36-foot-tall Franklin Christmas tree was as close to perfect as it could get before the crane lowered it into final position. (By Sarah Titley)
While Monday mornings are usually a busy time at the Venango County Courthouse, the arrival of a 36-foot Christmas tree caused quite the ruckus.
Courthouse staffers, Franklin employees and residents and motorists alike all stopped to take a look at the monstrous conifer as a crew of volunteers set it in place in just the right angle to make a postcard perfect scene.