Franklin Christmas tree falls

The Christmas tree in front of the Venango County Courthouse in Franklin has fallen. There was no word as to whether there were any injuries or property damage.
Tags
Trailer theft
Downtown Franklin on Saturday was filled with youngsters for the “Fill Your Stockings” scavenger hunt that was part of the Third Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Retail Walk.
Oil City over the weekend continued with its celebration of the holiday season with numerous events and activities during the 21st Annual Christmas Past celebration.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense.
Oil City on Friday night was festive with activities and the sounds of Christmas music filled Town Square for the return of Christmas Past.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson believes the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could be dangerous for the patients those workers serve.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Democrats are worrying with the curtain falling soon on 2021, time is not their friend in getting President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion social and environment package passed.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The little town of Bethlehem will be coming to life again this year in Cooperstown with animals, bakers, blacksmiths, potters, Roman soldiers, townsfolk and, of course, the Nativity.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City Council members were told Thursday by city manager Mark Schroyer that some of the city’s insurance costs next year will probably be higher than what was first projected in the proposed 2022 budget.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Improvements to Courtroom No. 1 in the Clarion County Courthouse are almost complete.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
UPMC medical experts gave updates Thursday on several COVID-related issues, including the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments given as an injection instead of intravenously, the new omicron variant, and UPMC hospital capacity.
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
Jess Carroll, director of the Franklin Retail and Business Association, announced at the regular monthly on Thursday morning that she will step down at the end of December.
A Franklin woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Vernon Township, Crawford County.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Cheryl and Ken Carrigan, who moved to Oil City in September, are eager to set up their Christmas decorations.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners gave an update at their meeting Wednesday about the two ambulances the county is purchasing and the county’s ambulance service situation.
- From staff reports
The annual In the Nick of Time campaign, a community project designed to provide area teenagers with holiday gifts, is underway.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more da…
HARRISBURG (AP) — An order requiring masks inside Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools and child care facilities will remain in place while the state Supreme Court considers Gov. Tom Wolf’s appeal of a lawsuit that overturned the mandate, the high court ruled Tuesday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Christmas Past is returning to Oil City this weekend.
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
“These are good tears,” Kim Hopkins said as she recalled the relationship she had with Mary Jeanne Gavin after moving to Venango County from Ohio following the death of her mother.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Betsy Kellner has left quite a legacy during her 26 years at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Several questions regarding the planned replacement project for the Canoe Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 in Clarion County were raised during a Clarion Rotary Club meeting last week.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Chronic wasting disease is present and spreading in Pennsylvania.
LONDON (AP) — The emergence of the new omicron variant and the world’s desperate and likely futile attempts to keep it at bay are reminders of what scientists have warned for months: The coronavirus will thrive as long as vast parts of the world lack vaccines.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic” Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Almost a year after a car crash left him seriously injured, Rocky Grove senior Jake Hellem has completed all the training to earn his yellow helmet that signifies he is a full-fledged member of the Rocky Grove fire department.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — PennDOT is continuing to plan for the replacement of the Canoe Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, and the highway department is also targeting other projects in the county.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it’s not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versio…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it has lifted the 45-mph speed restriction on Interstate 80 in Venango and Mercer counties, which was prompted by the winter weather late this afternoon and early evening.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Volunteers from Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches in Oil City, with help from the community, teamed up again Thursday to prepare and deliver about 350 full Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and homebound in the area.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Hunters were busy Friday as they headed to their camps, staked out their favorite spots and bought the supplies they need for today’s first day of firearms deer season.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Local business leaders are encouraging area residents and business owners to “embrace” tomorrow’s celebration of Small Business Saturday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Many of the wooded hillsides of Venango County still tell the story of the oil boom in the form of large wooden barrels and rusted pumping equipment.
The Franklin High School Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations for its 2022 class.
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Many hands have spent days preparing Thanksgiving dinners at Heath’s Market on Oil City’s North Side.
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
I would like to thank those who came to visit me, sent ca…
Lost men’s wedding band walking in Franklin Heights. If f…
Found German Shepherd on Rt. 322 Nov. 30. Please contact …
Hydetown Beverage Inc. for sale, 2 miles from Titsuville,…
Western PA Operating Engineers Heavy Construction Equipme…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Priscilla E. Stoeb…
