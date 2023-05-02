After reviewing two alternative designs for safety improvements and modifications to the intersection at Liberty and 12th streets, Franklin council at Monday night’s meeting voted to keep 12th Street a two-way street between Liberty and Buffalo streets.
Councilman Samuel Lyons made the motion to choose the design option that kept 12th Street as a two-way street, and council unanimously approved.
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The search for a gunman in Texas who killed five neighbors from Honduras dragged into a third day Monday with false alarms and few apparent leads, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faced backlash over drawing attention to the victims’ immigration status.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will end most of the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends, the White House said Monday.
Inside Cranberry Area High School is a locker that is different from all of the rest. It has a hand-painted image of a student in prayer and is known as the “Prayer Locker.” It was installed by student members of the Ignite Bible Club.
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who fatally shot five neighbors continued coming up empty Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up $50,000 in reward money and the FBI appeared no closer to catching the killer after nearly two days of searching wi…
The six candidates for the three Venango County commissioner positions answered questions on various topics — the county budget, tourism, education and blight among them — during a public forum Friday sponsored by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.
Witherup Fabrication and Erection received the 2023 Business of the Year Award at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce 110th anniversary celebration on Thursday evening, held at Debence Antique Music World in downtown Franklin.
Maria C. Battista, a Republican candidate for the Judge of the Superior Court in the May 16 primary election, believes she will bring “a fresh perspective to the court,” thanks in part to being a Clarion County resident and being a former Venango County assistant district attorney.
On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats advanced four gun-control bills in Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives on Wednesday, after years of a virtual standstill on legislation amid a politically divided government.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and extend the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.
Megan Martin, a candidate for Commonwealth Court judge in the May 16 primary election, said she is in the middle of a “barnstorming campaign” that will take her to every county in the state by the end of the month.
A new curriculum for social-emotional learning (SEL) was unanimously approved at Monday night’s meeting of the Franklin school board, following discussion of the curriculum and whether to vote on it that night.
Montgomery County President Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who is seeking the Republican nomination for state Supreme Court justice in the May 16 primary, believes politics has entered Pennsylvania’s courts, and that must end.
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are co…
When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.
WASHINGTON — (AP) At age 93, struggling with the effects of a stroke, heart failure and recurrent cancer, Teri Sheridan was ready to end her life using New Jersey’s law that allows medically assisted suicide — but she was bedbound, too sick to travel.
CLARION — It was a candidates night at the Main Street Center in Clarion on Tuesday, as hopefuls for Clarion County commissioner had their respective opportunities to show the public why they are the right candidate to lead the county.
In 2003, there were 18 local military veterans who wanted to make a difference in their community. Twenty later, the Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S.) Honor Guard continues with that mission.