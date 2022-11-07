Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets

Old Spokes Bicycle Club members, from left, Barb Bucci, Jim Bucci, Doug Baker, Joe Durinsky, Steve Oehme and Brian Uhrmacher, stand on the Purple People Eater Bridge in Cincinnati during a ride they made this year to benefit military veterans.
Old Spokes Bicycle Club members cross the Station Road Bridge, near Brecksville, Ohio, a flag stop for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, during the club’s Cincinnati-to-Cleveland fundraiser this year for military veterans. The bridge, built in 1882, spans the Cuyahoga River between Cuyahoga and Summit counties, Ohio.
Joe and Andrea Durinsky, who this year bought a home in Franklin, are seen during a trip to Maine.
Contributed photo
By Joe Durinsky
When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.
Then, this past spring in Franklin, they found what they needed — and a lot more.
