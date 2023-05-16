Franklin High School senior Ryleigh Henry closes the gate to keep the goat from escaping as Central Elementary second graders Penny Dechant, Adella Crawford and Layla Hummel-Fletcher (from left) pet Rooster the goat (who also goes by Jameson) at Ag Day on Monday afternoon.
Central Elementary second grader Jaxson Ross-Nuhfer climbs down out of a tractor while Franklin High School students Kyle Johnson (left) and Zach Rugh (center) watch during their farm safety presentation at Ag Day. Second graders Nevaeh Rust, Lilly Kimes and Mason Maxwell (behind Kimes) wait their turn in line to climb in.
Central Elementary kindergartners and first graders color in their favorite kind of pizza slice during the “making a pizza” presentation Monday at Ag Day. The presentation, led by Franklin eighth graders Mason Henry and Kadence Davis, who are sitting at the front of the classroom, explained how the ingredients in pizza come from farms, such as wheat for the dough and milk for the cheese.
Seventh grader Kyle Johnson talks to Central Elementary second graders about using a tractor for baling hay while senior Zach Rugh (left) listens during the Ag Day farm safety presentation Monday at Central.
Elementary students from Franklin School District have been learning all about agriculture thanks to the efforts of a Franklin High School student with a passion for farming.
Franklin senior Ryleigh Henry organized “Ag Day” this month at each of the district’s three elementary schools, where she and several other Franklin High School students prepared a series of stations for the kids where they could learn about the different aspects of farming.
