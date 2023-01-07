Nine blighted properties are set to be torn down in Franklin thanks to a grant from the state.

The City of Franklin received a $129,000 blight remediation grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development, to demolish the buildings.

Pa. House speaker focused on sex abuse lawsuit window
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new state House speaker declared Friday that no other legislation will be taken up by his chamber until it approves a constitutional amendment granting child sexual abuse victims the power to file what would otherwise be outdated claims.

Jan. 6 remembrance led by Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection two years ago and the effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos.”

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was triggered by the German theologian’s decisi…

Shapiro taps GOP ex-official for top election post

HARRISBURG (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city’s 2020 vote-counting will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro.

GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time for House speaker
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.

Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down, having completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and having sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Benedict death paves way for protocols to guide future popes
VATICAN CITY (AP) — There was no tolling of the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica, no solemn announcement by a Vatican monsignor to the faithful in the square. A fisherman’s ring did not get smashed and the diplomatic corps were not mobilized to send official delegations to Rome.

Wolf ends term with strong ratings after tumultuous times
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid Republican …

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
DALLAS (AP) — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown.