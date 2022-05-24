Lyvia Williams, age 22 months, enjoys being outside with her family near their Franklin home. Pictured behind her are, from left, brother Nathaniel, 12; mother Leigh-Anne; sister Madolyn, 14; and behind them sisters Brianna, 6; and Abigail, 8. Not pictured is the siblings’ father, Matthew.
Lyvia Williams, of Franklin, was the victim of a pediatric stroke, a rare condition that affects 1 in 4,000 children in the United States each year.
Shippenville firefighters quickly brought a structure fire under control this afternoon at 8555 Main St., Shippenville. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the residential fire has not yet been determined. Firefighters from Knox and Clarion assisted. Route 322 was closed at t…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed thei…
LANCASTER (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday.
Fertigs Community Center on Saturday hosted its first-ever First Responders for Kids, an event spearheaded by Laura Shreffler, a member of the center who wanted to organize something for first responders in Fertigs because there is spacious parking at the center.
This summer, both furry friends and their humans will be able to sit and enjoy the beautiful views at Two Mile Run County Park thanks to a memorial bench that will be erected by the DukeFest team in honor of Penny Haylett Minnick.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.
KNOX — The Keystone School Board this week gave its tentative approval to a $17,530,919 million budget for the 2022-23 school year, but stopped short of setting tax rates for the upcoming year. That decision will be made next month.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick spent Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested race for the Republican nomination to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. It’s also expected to be among the party’s most …
Venango County Human Services Administrator Marie Plumer said the closing of Turning Point and the Freedom Center in 2018 meant the loss of approximately 120 beds, leaving the 15-bed Oil Region Recovery in Franklin as the only detox, inpatient facility in the county.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday, beating eight other candidates and a party establishment that had tried to head off his nomination over fears that he is too extreme to win the general election in the presidential battleground.
U.S. House members Glenn Thompson and Mike Kelly, and state House representatives R. Lee James, Donna Oberlander and Kathy Rapp, all incumbent Republicans whose districts encompass the tri-county area, were unopposed Tuesday on GOP ballots in the state primary election.
Charles Jetter remembers his uncle, Bob Keating, who served in the Navy for 26 years, as a quiet, soft-spoken man with a smile on his face who came to town at Christmas time, to the delight of his family in Oil City.
SCRANTON (AP) — The last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania’s contested primaries for governor and U.S. Senate began Monday with a top Senate candidate in the hospital and establishment Republicans trying to stave off victories by candidates they worry will be unelectable in the fall.
After more than 50 years on the music scene, local musicians Frank Feroz, Jim Kelley and Neal Williams are gearing up for a “farewell performance” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Oil City Boat Club on Rockmere Road.
In the closing hours of the primary election cycle, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick came to Venango County looking for votes, as the race between him, Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette has gotten much national attention during the past of couple of weeks.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.