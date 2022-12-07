Franklin gives OK to budget

Franklin City Council this week unanimously approved the city’s final 2023 budget with no tax increase. The budget is the same as what was presented last month, City Manager Tracy Jamieson said.

The budget, she said, doesn’t take into account results of the recreation survey that the city sent to residents earlier in the year, as the city is not done tallying the large amount of responses, which must be done by hand. The city hopes to present the survey findings in January or February.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

A-C Valley OKs band pact with Union

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

FOXBURG — The debate within the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Board in regard to a band cooperative agreement between the A-C Valley and Union school districts finally came to a conclusion at A-C Valley’s board meeting.

Venango County gas prices are lowest in area, AAA says

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Although the local area has seen wide-ranging drops in the average price of gasoline this week, everywhere, with the exception of Venango County, is seeing prices above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Venango County gets $600K grant for home rehab

  • From staff reports

The state Department of Community and Economic Development announced it has awarded Venango County a $600,000 Home Investment Partnerships Program grant — part of more than $10.3 million awarded statewide.

OC gifted students 'deserve all we can give them'

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City School Board heard from advisers with the district’s gifted program, while many of the program’s students were present, during the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday evening.

Attempt to impact Russia's oil profits could spur fuel shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major Western measures to limit Russia’s oil profits over the war in Ukraine took effect Monday, bringing with them uncertainty about how much crude could be lost to the world and whether they will unleash the hoped-for hit to a Russian economy that has held up bett…

Giving Tuesday raises $3.1B for charities in tough economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Giving Tuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group’s leader said Wednesday.

Washington Township reviews EMS options

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

FRILLS CORNERS — When the Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service announced it will cease operations at the end of January, it left a number of municipalities without an ambulance service, including Washington Township.

Pennsylvania campaign wildcard Fetterman turns to governing

HARRISBURG (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.

Where can area's best bargains on gas be found?

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Motorists looking for the lowest prices available to fill up their gas tanks could have been discouraged over the past few weeks as area prices appear to have not budged even slightly lower.

C-L School Board considers additional co-ops

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION TWP. — Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weible informed the board at this month’s work session/voting meeting how coordination effort discussions between the C-L and Clarion Area school districts have been progressing and what can be done next.

Knox taps CARES fund for borough fire department

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — After a similar donation to Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company last month, Knox Borough Council again tapped its American Rescue Plan grant fund to donate $20,000 to Knox Volunteer Fire Company.