NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday released the priorities for drawing Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts given to him by panel he picked, signaling that he is ready to start discussions with Republicans who control the Legislature.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Many questions remained unanswered Tuesday as to what Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate can accomplish from what they call a “forensic investigation” into last year’s presidential election now that they have hired a contractor that has not indicated any experience in elections.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estra…
Mary Jeanne Gavin, the Community Services of Venango County executive director who was the heart and soul of the Friends for Food effort, passed away just several hours before the annual Thanksgiving food distribution on Saturday morning.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV driver sped through a police line and into a parade of Christmas marchers on Sunday, hitting more than 20 adults and children in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
Mary Jeanne Gavin, the Community Services of Venango County executive director who was the heart and soul of the Friends for Food effort, passed away just several hours before the annual Thanksgiving food distribution on Saturday morning.
The lawsuit in the state centers case against defendants Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Human Services continues with a motion for preliminary injunction, filed Thursday by attorney Tom York on behalf of the plaintiffs.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.
Volunteers and Community Services of Venango County staff members were busy Friday at the Rocky Grove fire hall getting Thanksgiving meals ready for people who can’t physically attend today’s Friends for Food distribution at the fire hall.
The lawsuit in the state centers case against defendants Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Human Services continues with a motion for preliminary injunction, filed Thursday by attorney Tom York on behalf of the plaintiffs.
The Together We Can coalition that has been making its mark in the community the last couple of years has now focused its attention on starting more personal dialogues with Venango County students and school administrators regarding racism in schools.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A plan to add tolls on nine bridges suffered a setback Tuesday when the Pennsylvania state House passed a bill to void the proposal, although the legislation requires one more Senate vote and faces opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
The best way to proceed with the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project in Oil City was the focus of a lengthy discussion Tuesday at the monthly Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better…