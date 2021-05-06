Franklin 'heartbroken' as official dies from injuries

A Franklin city official who was badly injured in February when she was struck by a vehicle while out for a walk died Wednesday.
Sheila Boughner, 59, passed away at Austintown Healthcare Center in Youngstown, Ohio.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in Pennsylvania's GOP-controlled Legislature are advancing legislation to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits, with one survey showing that workers aren't taking open jobs at a record rate.
Responding to a call about a bear perched in a tree and then getting in position to tranquilize the animal in order to safely bring it down is all in a day's work for state game wardens.
A Titusville man is facing 834 charges related to animal abuse after nearly 200 rabbits, chickens, quail and chinchillas were found abandoned at his property in Cherrytree Township.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will lift all COVID-19 restrictions except its masking order on Memorial Day, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday, promising to restore something approaching normalcy to the state more than a year into the pandemic and just in time for summer.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City celebrated its 125th year of music Monday with a dinner followed by a special program.
The Oil City Fire Department is expecting to get its new rescue boat next month after the previous one was badly damaged during a river rescue in November.
HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration, in coordination with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, announced today that mitigation orders, except masking, will be lifted on Memorial Day.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The panel that will redraw the boundaries of Pennsylvania's legislative districts amid public education campaigns to stamp out gerrymandering will be chaired by the University of Pittsburgh's former chancellor as the tie-breaking fifth member appointed by the state's high c…
Some short-term safety fixes for Franklin's road intersections were discussed at Monday's city council meeting.
Polk Borough Police Department has a new officer.
CLARION - Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity is bringing Army values into her office.
A website and other online resources promoting 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square are up and running.
A Connecticut rabbi and his wife earlier this year took what they call a "Tour to the Wonderful." That tour brought them into contact with the Clarion County United Way.
Family and friends of Nathan Luzier gathered on the infield of the baseball field outside Valley Grove Elementary School on Saturday to celebrate his life. The Rocky Grove High School student, who was 15, died as a result of a traffic accident last week.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
CLARION — Clarion state police said they are searching for a missing Dayton, Pa., man who is endangered.
As spring buds continue to open, many people are asking, "What else is open?"
NEW YORK (AP) - It was anxiety - and not a problem with the shots - that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.
A new women's recovery center has opened in Franklin, and the facility is designed to provide a safe and team-based care environment for women struggling with substance abuse.
Venango Technology Center students are celebrating their first-place finish in the annual RoboBOTS competition held last weekend at Meadville High School.
A rare call to Venango County 911 prompted praise for the dispatcher who guided a couple through the birth of their child.
CLARION - More than 50 services, educational organizations and potential employers filled the Clarion Mall on Wednesday for an employment and education fair.
What a difference a year makes.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The board of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted Wednesday to advance a plan to merge six of its 14 universities, including Clarion, into two new institutions, as the system struggles with sinking enrollment and stagnant state aid.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that "America is rising anew," and pointed optimistically to the nation's emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform g…
A Franklin woman's severe injuries from being hit by a vehicle are a "worst nightmare" for her twin sister.
A warm late April day brought with it a surge of activity in Fountain Park, with walkers among burgeoning trees, and Riverfront Park, with children enjoying the playground.
Preparations are underway to open the municipal swimming pool at Hasson Park in Oil City this year.
After a year of shutdowns and COVID restrictions, area businesses are now facing a new challenge as life returns to normal - they can't find enough people to work.
A Rocky Grove High School student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning along Lamberton Road in Sugarcreek Borough.
A Rocky Grove High School student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash this morning along Lamberton Road, according to Sugarcreek Borough police.
The Franklin High School athletic complex will be getting a new field after the completion of the 2021 football season.
It was 26 years ago today - April 27, 1995 - when Herb Baum literally dropped his own bomb on Oil City.
Venango County Judge Robert Boyer has announced his retirement from the county's Court of Common Pleas.
HARRISBURG (AP) - For Pennsylvania, the official word that its population growth continues to lag behind the nation's marks the 10th consecutive decade the Keystone State has lost clout in Congress and presidential contests, even as it rose a notch to the fifth-most populous state.
CLARION - The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry recognized several members of the community during the chamber's annual awards banquet Saturday night.
Two men were killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Friday night on Route 322 near Polly's Ice Cream shop.
