The 92nd Franklin High School Musical Broadcast will come to the stage this weekend with a variety of acts including band numbers, cheerleader routines, guitar and vocal solos and a rock song or two.

“It’s always a good variety,” said assistant director Amber Martino. “We have singers, dancers and a rock band. It’s all live music.”

LAURA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at lauraoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8357.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Avian influenza identified in Venango County, James says

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James issued a warning to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).

Titusville man wanted by police
Front Page

Titusville man wanted by police

State police in Meadville said they are attempting to locate a Titusville man who has warrants from Crawford County for theft and a warrant for absconding parole.

Ukraine pleads for help
Front Page

Ukraine pleads for help

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.

POISON PREVENTION
Front Page

POISON PREVENTION

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The students in teacher Lori Hugar’s first-grade classroom at Sandycreek Elementary School gathered for a valuable lesson, but it had nothing to do with reading, writing or arithmetic. The lesson instilled on this day had to do with the awareness needed that can help save their young lives.

Front Page

Russians shift focus from Kyiv - scaling back goals in war?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian forces in Ukraine seem to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv, the capital, to instead prioritizing what Moscow calls liberation of the contested Donbas region in the country’s industrial east, officials said Friday, suggesting a new phase…

Honeywell facility to close
Front Page

Honeywell facility to close

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Rumors that had spread in and around Franklin “for years” this week became reality — the Honeywell facility will be closing, affecting more than 100 employees.

Front Page

Emlenton Bank to enter merger

EMLENTON — Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), and Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers), holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, Ohio (Farmers Bank), jointly announced today that they have entered into a…

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Front Page

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Front Page

Lots going on at Oil City schools

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School District administrators attended Monday’s school board meeting and updated board members about how the year has been going across the district.

Front Page

Franklin teachers to learn about workplace readiness program

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

The Franklin Area School District will be introduced to a program that is designed to assist educators to better prepare students for the workplace, Acting Superintendent Pat Gavin announced during the school board’s work session meeting on Monday evening.

Front Page

State approves stronger charter school regulations

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania regulatory board on Monday approved Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to subject charter schools to stronger ethics and accounting standards and to try to root out discriminatory admissions decisions, perhaps the biggest update to a quarter-century-old law stuck in th…

Friends, former students fondly honor 'Coach Pat'
Front Page

Friends, former students fondly honor 'Coach Pat'

  • By PENNY WEICHEL For The Derrick/The News-Herald

Friends, colleagues and former students turned out en masse over the weekend via social media to pay tribute to Duane “Pat” Patterson after learning about the death of the beloved former Oil City High School teacher and football coach.

Front Page

Record real estate deal in Venango County?

  • By JOHN BARTLETT Contributing writer

The Forest Investment Associates’ recent purchase of Chagrin Land LLC timberlands has likely set a dollar amount record for a real estate transaction in Venango County.