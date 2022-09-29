Franklin School Board members voted at their meeting this week to join the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision program that will provide free breakfasts and lunches each school day during this school year.

School district business manager Kimberly Eaton said last month the district may run the program for four years before eligibility needs to be re-determined.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Franklin joins free meal program for students

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School Board members voted at their meeting this week to join the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision program that will provide free breakfasts and lunches each school day during this school year.

Front Page

Cranberry Mall will go up for bid

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

In about a month, the Cranberry Mall will go up for bid through an Irvine, California-based commercial real estate exchange, but nothing is expected to change as far as the property’s status as a mall.

Front Page

OC hires 2 school resource officers, social worker

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members approved contracts Monday for two school resource officers and a social worker while also accepting the retirement of longtime school district security director John McNerney.

Front Page

Board hears about Franklin school security upgrades

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Several security upgrades have been implemented recently in Franklin School District, according to a presentation at Monday’s Franklin School Board meeting from student support services director Denise Phipps and district principals.

Clarion County elections director to retire
Front Page

Clarion County elections director to retire

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion County Director of Elections Cindy Callihan is expected to officially announce her retirement today after nearly 40 years with the county. Her retirement is effective Oct. 1, but she will remain as a part-time employee until after the 2022 election.

Front Page

Oberlander: Ban of gas vehicles would harm the state

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The announcement that the California Air Resources Board will ban the sale of gas-powered cars entirely by 2035 created a wide range of responses from other states, including Pennsylvania, in that they intend to follow California’s lead.

Planned solar farm in Cranberry meets opposition
Front Page

Planned solar farm in Cranberry meets opposition

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

About 30 Cranberry Township residents registered their opposition to the proposed Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm — on property between Bucktail Road and Cranberry-Rockland Road — during a conditional use hearing on Thursday at the municipal building.

Front Page

Autumn Leaf Festival will have kids carnival

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — This year’s Autumn Leaf Festival will include a children’s carnival as the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has reached a last-minute agreement with Punxsutawney-based “Mike’s Magical Entertainment.”

Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more
Front Page

Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an e…

Fallen nurses honored at Venango Campus event
Front Page

Fallen nurses honored at Venango Campus event

About 40 people gathered Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City as members of the Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing hosted a candle lighting ceremony for 36 fallen nurses.

Front Page

Tri-county gas prices maintain downward direction

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area continues its weekly drop, but is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Front Page

Third-day enrollment numbers drop at Oil City

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members heard a report from superintendent Lynda Weller on the district’s third-day enrollment numbers for the new school year during the panel’s meeting Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral
Front Page

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle — to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.