Franklin Kiwanis marks 100 years of helping

Venango County Commissioners (center, from left) Albert Abramovic, Mike Dulaney and Sam Breene on Oct. 12 stand with members of the Franklin Kiwanis Club after the commissioners approved a proclamation that celebrates the club’s 100th anniversary.
It was 1921 when the Franklin Kiwanis Club, with the Rev. Martin Agner as its president, dedicated itself to serving the community and, in particular, the community’s children.
That 100-year milestone will be celebrated next week, as the club’s 39 members will hold a centennial dinner celebration to mark the anniversary while looking forward to many more years of being able to render assistance to the community.
Redbank Valley forced eight turnovers in its District 9 Football League Small School South showdown with Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley to walk away with a 28-6 victory at Union High School on Friday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband’s position in Congress to earn thousands of dollars through a well-timed stock purchase…
The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.
CLARION — When Clarion County resident Scott Bell asked the board of commissioners if they would support a memorial bench for the victims of Agent Orange, he touched on a problem facing hundreds of county residents.
SLIGO — While cleaning out a garage in Clarion County, Don Keene, who operates a scrap metal business in Sligo, came across a large, old trunk filled with artwork and notebooks spanning the life and artistic development of a woman who called Oil City home.
Martha Breene, whose name has been “synonymous” with Venango County politics since the early 1980s, passed away on Tuesday evening, according to her son, Venango County Commissioner Sam Breene. She was 77.
At its work session Monday evening, the Valley Grove School Board approved the posting of three positions by a slim 5-4 margin, and accepted one resignation — “with regrets” — according to the board’s acting president, Brandon Winger.
After being hit hard with capacity limits, shutdowns and other restrictions due to COVID-19 in 2020, restaurants and other food industry businesses are now dealing with an employee shortage as well as scarcity of ingredients and paper products.
WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
PORTER TWP. – Tpr. Katherine Berggren reports a 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces numerous charges, including attempted homicide, after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a 45-year-old South Fork woman and an 11-year-old girl, also from South Fork.
WASHINGTON (AP) — At the Loma Verde Recreation Center south of San Diego, demolition work is underway on a $24 million project that will rebuild the facility from the ground up, complete with a new pool. An hour’s drive to the north, the iconic bridge to the Oceanside pier is deteriorating b…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first new Alzheimer’s treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it more than four months ago, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works.
HARRISBURG (AP) — An endorsement by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race isn’t backing down rival Republicans, with one putting up millions for her campaign and another getting a seven-figure pledge from a donor.