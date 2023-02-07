Deac Mong of Franklin is pictured with his oil canvas painting “Snowy Owl” that won the People’s Choice award at the Nature Art Showcase and Sale held over the weekend at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Look for new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year’s State of the Union address, coupled with attention to some old problems brought back into painful focus by recent events.
After coming to town with grand ideas for “bringing back Oil City” about two years ago and buying up buildings, then going silent, a New Jersey software developer is now being cited for leaving his downtown buildings to rot for two years.
Temperatures in the 20s and (mostly) bright sunshine combined Saturday to make nearly-perfect conditions for viewing sparkling ice sculptures as people of all ages strolled through Fountain Park for Franklin On Ice.
The annual Great Backyard Bird Count will take place later this month, and the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society, is encouraging area bird lovers to participate.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members heard from maintenance foreman Doug Freer during their monthly meeting Wednesday about prices for a 10-ton 2025 Mack truck that would take about two years to be delivered.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep c…
HARRISBURG (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March. But the Fed will likely announce a smaller hike for a second straight time, and it could change some key wording in its post-meeting statement about future rate increases.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the first three months of 2023, even as the federal government is bumping up against a $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority.
The executive director for Community Ambulance Service confirmed Monday that three people were injured Saturday when an ambulance service vehicle was involved in a crash on Route 8 in Cornplanter Township.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, who is the president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said last week’s announcement in Harrisburg of 2023 priorities from the Commissioners Association went “incredibly well.”
The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
About three weeks ago, Scott Walters, a 1969 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, attended a basketball game at his alma mater to not only watch the players, but also to watch the officials assigned to the contest.
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection betw…