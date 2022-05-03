Twenty-five vendors have signed on to be part of Franklin’s 2022 farmers market, which will open Saturday.

The market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May to October, with vendors setting up around the 12th Street plaza near the courthouse.

Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likel…

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

Evacuations under way in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine’s president to show unflinching American support for the country’s defe…

Dow falls more than 900 as losses mount

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 900 points Friday as another sharp sell-off led by technology stocks added to Wall Street’s losses in April, leaving the S&P 500 with its biggest monthly skid since the start of the pandemic.

St. Stephen students celebrate Arbor Day
  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City Shade Tree Commission and the City of Oil City invited St. Stephen School students to celebrate Arbor Day with them on Thursday by planting two trees in front of the school.

Zion Lutheran Church will mark 125th anniversary
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.

Cranberry School Board looking at budget

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Cranberry School Board members addressed several issues at their meeting this week, including a possible tax increase for school district residents, the condition of the baseball field and the elementary school schedule.

Trump endorsement hovers over prime-time GOP Senate debate
HARRISBURG (AP) — Candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat charged into Monday night’s live-televised prime-time debate with extra incentive to attack Mehmet Oz after the celebrity heart surgeon received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Memorial at annual GOP dinner pays tribute to Breene
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Venango County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner was one of late Chairman Martha “Marty” Breene’s annual projects to organize, as she brought in numerous GOP candidates for state and federal office to the annual event.

Wolf set to take big climate step with carbon pricing rule

HARRISBURG (AP) — More than two years after he started work on it, Gov. Tom Wolf is set to enact the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change, making Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy — but it might be a short-lived victory.