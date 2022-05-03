WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likel…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.
Three area state House representatives, who have a combined 21 terms served, are again seeking re-election to the General Assembly; citing a variety of issues and agendas as the reasons behind their decisions.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine’s president to show unflinching American support for the country’s defe…
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 900 points Friday as another sharp sell-off led by technology stocks added to Wall Street’s losses in April, leaving the S&P 500 with its biggest monthly skid since the start of the pandemic.
Close to 50 firefighters and elected officials attended the second joint meeting of the Oil City and Franklin city councils on Wednesday to discuss moving forward with a state funded study of the fire service situation in parts or all of Venango County.
Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.
Cranberry School Board members addressed several issues at their meeting this week, including a possible tax increase for school district residents, the condition of the baseball field and the elementary school schedule.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat charged into Monday night’s live-televised prime-time debate with extra incentive to attack Mehmet Oz after the celebrity heart surgeon received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion.
WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations are at a critical juncture as companies test whether new approaches like combination shots or nasal drops can keep up with a mutating coronavirus — even though it’s not clear if changes are needed.
The Venango County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner was one of late Chairman Martha “Marty” Breene’s annual projects to organize, as she brought in numerous GOP candidates for state and federal office to the annual event.
A second joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss regionalization and funding opportunities for fire and EMS services in Venango County, specifically in the central part of the county, is coming up next week.
HARRISBURG (AP) — More than two years after he started work on it, Gov. Tom Wolf is set to enact the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change, making Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy — but it might be a short-lived victory.