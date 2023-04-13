Franklin Mayor Doug Baker has been honored for his contributions to local government throughout his career with a 2023 Governor’s Award for Local Government Excellence.
On behalf of Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development acting secretary Rick Siger recognized 15 communities, five organizations and eight individuals from across the state for their dedication to strengthening their communities and better serving their residents.
As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.
There have been more questions than answers regarding a proposal to establish an emergency management services authority in Clarion County, and some of those questions were raised at Tuesday’s Clarion County commissioners meeting.
Polk State Center staff members have been frustrated over what they have described as uncertainty surrounding the closing date of the facility and when its residents will be transferred to the care of Pittsburgh-area based Verland Community Living Arrangements.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey will seek a fourth term in office, bringing the power of incumbency and unmatched name recognition in Pennsylvania politics to his party’s defense of a seat in a critical presidential battleground state.
The arrest last week of David Allen Bosley on homicide and other charges in connection with the death of Suzette Nellis in Oil City’s West End where they both lived brought some relief to the community.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America” and he did not rule out defying the judge’s order if necessary.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis on Sunday invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations which welcome refugees and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a “climate of trust.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.
Ronnie Beith's memorial service at 6 p.m. today will be livestreamed on the website of Christ United Methodist Church and on Spectrum Cable channel 1024, said the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, lead pastor of Christ United Methodist, who is officiating the ceremony.
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous court appearance Tuesday as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime as he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.
The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.