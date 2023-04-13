Franklin Mayor Doug Baker has been honored for his contributions to local government throughout his career with a 2023 Governor’s Award for Local Government Excellence.

On behalf of Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development acting secretary Rick Siger recognized 15 communities, five organizations and eight individuals from across the state for their dedication to strengthening their communities and better serving their residents.

Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail work underway

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.

Clarion County EMS plan questioned

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

There have been more questions than answers regarding a proposal to establish an emergency management services authority in Clarion County, and some of those questions were raised at Tuesday’s Clarion County commissioners meeting.

Polk closure date now April 30

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Polk State Center staff members have been frustrated over what they have described as uncertainty surrounding the closing date of the facility and when its residents will be transferred to the care of Pittsburgh-area based Verland Community Living Arrangements.

Casey to seek fourth term in Senate

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey will seek a fourth term in office, bringing the power of incumbency and unmatched name recognition in Pennsylvania politics to his party’s defense of a seat in a critical presidential battleground state.

Pope at Easter: Pray for Ukrainian, Russian people, refugees

VATICAN CITY (AP) — In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis on Sunday invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations which welcome refugees and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a “climate of trust.”

U.S. adds more than 230K jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.

Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.

Service on livestream

Ronnie Beith's memorial service at 6 p.m. today will be livestreamed on the website of Christ United Methodist Church and on Spectrum Cable channel 1024, said the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, lead pastor of Christ United Methodist, who is officiating the ceremony.

Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area

According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.

Pavilion work underway at Two Mile Run

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Visitors to Two Mile Run County Park this month might notice that the pavilion layout has changed a little bit from last year, and a new pavilion is being constructed at Pioneer Flats.

Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous court appearance Tuesday as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime as he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.

Winds wreak havoc again

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.