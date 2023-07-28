Parking and access will be limited on some Franklin streets through early next week as crews from IA Construction Corp. of Franklin and Donegal Construction Corp. of Hunker are milling and base-coat paving the roads in preparation for later top-coat paving.

On Thursday at around noon, crews were milling the segment of Ninth Street between Liberty and Buffalo streets, as per a schedule issued by the City of Franklin earlier this week listing the streets and times affected.

Franklin milling, paving work underway
Franklin milling, paving work underway

HARB wants clear guidance for review requirements

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) discussed interpretation of the historic district code, as well as possible ways to improve ease and consistency of the certificate of appropriateness application process, at the panel’s meeting this week.

Reno's water woes stir anger, prompt questions

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

More than a week has passed since the “Do Not Consume” water advisory was issued in Reno for customers of Venango Water Company, and residents have grown more frustrated with each passing day.

Reno water advisory remains in effect

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Cases of water are being distributed to households in Reno where Venango Water Company customers have been under an advisory for a week not to consume water due to the possible contamination of one of the company’s two water sources.

Rocky Grove HVAC project nearing finish line

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The ongoing HVAC project at Rocky Grove High School continues to move closer to completion, and Valley Grove School Board members heard a few updates Monday from superintendent Kevin Briggs at the panel’s monthly meeting.

Agency's 'Ride for Rights' will focus on plight of disabled

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Voices For Independence, an agency that serves individuals with disabilities throughout western Pennsylvania, will make a stop Wednesday at the non-profit’s Seneca office as part of its first “Ride for Our Rights” advocacy action event.

Forest panel discusses Warren jail arrangement

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

In light of inmate Michael Burham’s escape from the Warren County jail this month, Forest County commissioners said Wednesday they aren’t concerned about continuing to house prisoners from Forest County in the Warren County jail.

Sandy Lake woman convicted of Jan. 6 charges

  • From staff and wire reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Sandy Lake woman who used a bullhorn to direct rioters attacking the U.S. Capitol was convicted Tuesday of charges that she joined the mob in an attempt to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House.