Franklin natives coming home to renew vows after 73 years

Former Franklin residents Jack and Therese Moran have been married for 73 years, and they are returning to the city where their lifelong courtship began to renew their wedding vows on Friday.
The couple, who now live in Ferndale, Michigan, celebrated their 73-year anniversary June 26. They grew up in Franklin, graduated from St. Patrick School and were married in 1948 at St. Patrick Church.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation.
HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.
Attorney representing plaintiffs in Polk State Center lawsuit discusses where the case stands today.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson introduces legislation that encourages broadband development in rural areas.
The newspaper is beginning a special series in Tuesday's edition that will celebrate the 150-year anniversary of The Derrick. The initial story will look back on the first edition of the Daily Derrick, which was published Sept. 11, 1871.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks, concerts and beach outings over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.
CLARION - A Clarion County jury has found a 26-year-old Mercer County man not guilty on all charges stemming from a crash more than three years ago that left two men dead and two other men, including the driver, injured.
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials earlier this week spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.