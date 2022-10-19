Franklin City Council, during a special meeting on Monday, gave final approval for the use of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for 2023.
Community Development Director Amanda Power told council that since there were no adverse comments during the public comment period, council could move ahead on approving the projects chosen for the use of the 2023 CDBG funds.
As 2022 winds down, the 100 Seneca project in Oil City is “in a much better place” financially than in previous years, according to comments at the Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting on Tuesday.
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee, during its meeting on Tuesday afternoon, had an interest in what a representative of a Titusville manufacturer had to tell the panel in regard to a lucrative military contract it secured earlier this year.
PITTSBURGH — The average prices for a gallon of gasoline in Venango and Clarion counties are below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week increased 2 cents to $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
The presence of numerous firetrucks with emergency lights flashing in the Cranberry Mall’s parking lot on Friday evening could have given the impression to anyone driving past the mall that a fire or other major emergency was taking place.
The Venango Chamber Orchestra presented a free concert at the Barrow-Civic Theatre on Sunday afternoon — and its first since the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed performances — to coincide with the orchestra’s 30th anniversary.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Service’s process of moving Polk State Center residents to other state-operated centers has been underway, as dozens have been transferred to either Ebensburg or Selinsgrove.
Democrat Dan Pastore said he hasn’t been nervous about being a newcomer to politics when thinking about the “big commitment” to “a big district” in his effort to unseat Republican Mike Kelly as a U.S. House representative. In fact, he’s “optimistic” and “it’s been a fascinating process.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation — a political risk for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats one month before the midterm elections.
The state’s fireworks law has been revised, and Franklin City Council members were asked at their monthly meeting last week for input on an ordinance solicitor Brian Spaid intends to draft in response to concerns citizens have raised about fireworks in the city.
A well-known Franklin couple who have been active in the community and their Catholic faith for many years were honored over the weekend for their history of giving at the annual Catholic Charities Helping Hands Gala at Gannon University in Erie.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state’s mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn’t change her agency’s guidance about counting them.
The Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference kicked off Tuesday at Drake Well Museum with a number of global and local experts, industry practitioners and leaders discussing what a successful American energy security policy would look like.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table.
A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.
Chilly temperatures had folks blowing on their hands on Saturday morning, and some of the vendors were uncertain about the effect that gray skies could have on Applefest attendance. But by afternoon, the sun was out amid blue skies and crowds converged on downtown Franklin.
A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.