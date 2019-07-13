Several downtown Franklin business owners, residents and employees provided testimony during a hearing conducted Friday in City Hall by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
The city requested the hearing in order to make its case to install and enforce its own noise ordinance, Bill No. 2.
If approved, the ordinance will replace a state law now upheld by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement that doesn't allow noise, loud music in particular, to be heard beyond the property line of a liquor license holder.
"This is what we do in Franklin," Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Jodi Lewis testified before hearing examiner John Mulroy.
Those in attendance at the hearing gave testimony that the proposed city ordinance will not only help the businesses in the central business district but will also provide a sense of community many said has become the hallmark of Franklin.
"We have many guests who just marvel at the ability to walk downtown ... I believe the entertainment brings people outside," Marty Rudegeair, co-owner of the Witherup House Bed and Breakfast, said.
Rudegeair testified that although his business, which also serves as his residence, sits outside the central business district, it benefits from the outdoor entertainment provided by downtown. Rudegeair also joked that he would not mind if he could hear the music from his residence.
Asked by Mulroy if he had heard any Franklin residents or business owners complain about loud music before, Rudegeair said he hadn't.
"And I hear a lot," Rudegeair said.
Doug Volmrich, who lives above his Feldman Jewelers business, told Mulroy that even though he and his wife's businesses don't serve alcohol, they benefit from the evening entertainment all the same.
Volmrich's wife, Niki, owns Something Clever.
"We're considering extending our hours," said Doug Volmrich. "A lot of these people have to walk by our businesses to get to these venues."
Volmrich testified that on occasion he has heard music from these venues at his residence on Liberty Street, but he said it is "quite pleasing."
"I'm totally for the ordinance as both a businessman and a resident," he said.
Tony Neidich, owner of West Park Guitar and Music, gave testimony as both a business owner in the affected area and as a performing musician.
"As a musician, we need these places," Neidich said.
Neidich, who performs with the band Dead Level, said that "volume isn't always the answer to entertainment," and he testified that Franklin venues are always conscientious of disturbing the peace.
Neidich said that in his 30 years of performing he has never once been a part of a noise complaint.
"Any of these people here can probably tell you we're the loudest band in Venango County," Neidich laughed.
Franklin City Council members Mike Dulaney and Ryan Rudegeair also provided testimony as residents of the central business district. Both said they rarely hear noise from the venues in question.
Franklin Events Coordinator Ronnie Beith provided for her testimony the summer brochure for the city.
"For 40 years we've been building our performing arts community," Beith said. She adding that the city holds outside music events dear to its heart.
In closing remarks, Mulroy told those assembled he'd been impressed with the way both the city and those who testified prepared for the hearing and conducted themselves.
"It demonstrates what an outstanding community this is," Mulroy said.
A final decision on the ordinance is expected at the PLCB's July 31 board meeting.
The ordinance
The ordinance, which city council thought it had ratified in May, will allow noise to be heard no more than 50 feet from a venue between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The ordinance will cover the downtown area zoned as the central business district with the exception of the portion that holds the post office and the Venango County jail.
Franklin City Manager Tracy Jamieson testified Friday that few people actually live within the central business district, and those that border aren't directly bordering the venues in question like Trails to Ales, Red Bandanna and Fox Tales.
Jamieson said the idea for the ordinance sprung from an incident last summer in which Benjamin's Roadhouse Restaurant, which sits almost directly in the middle of the district, received a warning for playing music in the evening.
"It kind of put a wet blanket on everything," Jamieson said.
Jamieson said the restaurant, like many others, had created an outdoor space for the purpose of live concerts in the summer that the restaurant calls its Friday Night Patio Series. The restaurant has not hosted a concert yet this summer.
"That venue is very important, it has great visibility to people driving or walking through town," Jamieson said.
The ordinance would be enforced by the Franklin Police Department, and infractions will carry a fine of up to $300.
"I see it as more of a community oriented ordinance," police chief Kevin Anundson said during his testimony when asked if the ordinance was geared toward boosting the city's economy.
"It gives residents the chance to go out and meet one another," Anundson said.
Anundson testified that the ordinance would not be a "burden" to the department as officers already patrol the area.