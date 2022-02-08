Franklin police are investigating a break-in Sunday morning at a residence on Grant Street.

“What exactly happened we haven’t figured out yet,” police chief Kevin Anundson said Monday. “It is not as clear-cut as you would think. We are looking into it and collecting evidence.”

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

