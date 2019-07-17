The new school resource officer at Franklin High School was a Pennsylvania State Police trooper for 25 years, Superintendent Pamela Dye says.
John Ghering, a Franklin resident with "strong" community involvement, was hired Monday by Franklin School Board. He will start his duties when the new school year begins.
Ghering retired from the state police around 2011 and has since been active in St. Patrick Church and the Franklin Knights of Columbus, according to Dye.
"A lot of his time was spent at the Meadville barracks," Dye said.
Ghering's hire Monday capped Franklin School District's almost two-year long journey to find security in the district.
The effort included an aborted contract with the Venango County Sheriff's Department in January. The contract would have seen one sheriff's department officer at each of the district's four schools, but the pact fell through after the county revealed it had made a mistake calculating what the district would pay for the officers.
The school board voted in May to hire two school resource officers. Dye said the district is still actively looking for a second officer but wanted to make sure it had one officer in place for the beginning of the school year.
The school district must now petition Venango County Court to give Ghering the power to arrest individuals on the high school premises.
Ghering's appointment Monday came in a consent grouping of items that saw the school board hire 15 other staff members.
Among the 15 were teachers Dye said were part of the district staff last year, but only on a temporary contract.
"If they were hired within two weeks prior to the start of the school year they were in a temporary position," Dye said.
Other staffers hired include two new guidance counselors, McKenna Hohman at Central Elementary and Carly Thorne at Victory and Sandycreek elementary schools.
Kristen Beers, a nurse at Victory Elementary whose resignation was accepted Monday, will be replaced by Jacob Kosker in a full-time position.
Marissa Budura was hired as a long-term substitute first-grade teacher at Sandycreek Elementary.
Dye, who said the district is still looking for a long-term substitute to teach reading at the junior/senior high school, was optimistic about the new hires.
"It's just going to be a whole different district this year ... we have a lot of young people with energy and new ideas," Dye said. "I'm just really excited."
Dye also said the board has decided to only hire for the vacant senior high school assistant principal position left vacant by George Svolos' retirement.
The position of junior high assistant principal was vacated Monday with the appointment of former assistant principal Tom Holoman as principal of Victory and Sandycreek elementary schools.
In other business Monday, district business manager Jackie Dutchcot said reports before audits show the district's cafeteria finished the school year with a profit of $60,343. Dutchcot said this was a $23,000 increase over the 2017-18 profit.
"Every year since I've been here the cafeteria keeps doing better and better," she said.
Dutchcot attributed the profit to the quality of food being served, which she said has caused district-wide cafeteria participation to grow.
Board members voted to purchase a hot well unit for a cafeteria steam table at the junior/senior high school for $3,438.
Dutchcot said two of the district's steam tables are more than 30 years old and have begun to rust away.
A full replacement of the unit would cost more than $30,000, Dutchcot said.