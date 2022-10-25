After a bit of “false winter” early last week, October seems to be making reparation these last several days for the grand finale of fall colors with a run of partly sunny days and warmer temperatures.
Organizers of the Energy Security Conference at Drake Well said feedback received from participants was “overwhelmingly positive” and they have high hopes of hosting similar events in the coming years. They hope it puts Venango County “back on the map” when people think of energy.
CLARION — Earlier this month, Clarion Borough agreed to update its zoning ordinance to include and regulate short-term rentals. The new rules apply to what are commonly known as “Air B&Bs” and vacation rentals.
A plan had been in place for Valley Grove Elementary School students to visit the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department during Fire Prevention Week, but it didn’t come to pass because of scheduling issues.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 e…
The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
In the spirit of Halloween, another event is brewing in downtown Franklin this weekend as the Witch Walk, put on by the Franklin Retail & Business Association, returns to the business district for its second year.
CLARION — At least two-dozen Clarion-area women every year find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy. They often are alone and face an uncertain future. That is where Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services can help with its free services.
HARRISBURG (AP) — John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, released a doctor’s note on Wednesday saying he is recovering well from a May stroke as he vies for an open seat in a bare-knuckle campaign against Republican rival Mehmet Oz, who has questioned Fetterman’s …
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee, during its meeting on Tuesday afternoon, had an interest in what a representative of a Titusville manufacturer had to tell the panel in regard to a lucrative military contract it secured earlier this year.
As 2022 winds down, the 100 Seneca project in Oil City is “in a much better place” financially than in previous years, according to comments at the Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH — The average prices for a gallon of gasoline in Venango and Clarion counties are below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week increased 2 cents to $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
The presence of numerous firetrucks with emergency lights flashing in the Cranberry Mall’s parking lot on Friday evening could have given the impression to anyone driving past the mall that a fire or other major emergency was taking place.
The Venango Chamber Orchestra presented a free concert at the Barrow-Civic Theatre on Sunday afternoon — and its first since the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed performances — to coincide with the orchestra’s 30th anniversary.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Service’s process of moving Polk State Center residents to other state-operated centers has been underway, as dozens have been transferred to either Ebensburg or Selinsgrove.
Democrat Dan Pastore said he hasn’t been nervous about being a newcomer to politics when thinking about the “big commitment” to “a big district” in his effort to unseat Republican Mike Kelly as a U.S. House representative. In fact, he’s “optimistic” and “it’s been a fascinating process.”