Franklin Area School District is hoping to cut costs as well as paper with a new idea presented at this week’s school board operations committee meeting — The Knights Mill & Print Shoppe.

A centralized print shop housed in the high school to be run by one or two trained staff, the Print Shoppe would reduce costs by reducing unnecessary use of paper.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

Franklin schools set up Knights Print Shoppe

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

